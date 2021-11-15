money.co.uk Complaints Procedure

Our aim

We do our very best to make sure all information listed on money.co.uk is up-to-date and accurate.

We monitor and update data in our financial comparison tables daily, and thoroughly research and regularly review the information in our guides and articles so you can rely on them to get the information you need.

We also do our very best to ensure compliance with FCA requirements and all other relevant website and privacy standards. Please see our privacy policy and terms and conditions for more information.

What should I do if I have a problem with a company mentioned on money.co.uk?

If your complaint relates to the products, practices or services provided by a third party company listed on money.co.uk you will need to contact the company directly to raise your concerns.

This is because we are not involved in the provision of any products, services or offers mentioned on money.co.uk – we simply provide this information for your reference.

Read our guide to find out how to raise an official complaint about a financial provider.

How to make a complaint

While we hope that you never have reason to complain, if you do spot any inaccuracies, omissions or oversights in the data or details listed on money.co.uk then please do let us know so that we can fix it.

Here’s how to raise a complaint with us:

Email: complaints@money.co.uk Post: money.co.uk Customer Services, The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH

How will you address my complaint?

We endeavour to address and resolve any complaints we receive as swiftly as possible.

Your complaint will be recorded and forwarded to the relevant department for investigation and we will keep you updated as to their findings.

What should I do if I don't feel my complaint has been dealt with?

If you feel that your complaint hasn't been fully resolved after following the procedure above, you can refer your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) using the details below:

The Financial Ombudsman Service Exchange Tower London E14 9SR

Telephone: 0800 023 4567 or 0300 123 9 123 and (+44) 20 7964 0500 (from abroad)

Email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk

Website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk

You can request an external review of your complaint if we've been unable to resolve it within eight weeks, and you have six months from the date of our final response to refer your complaint to the FOS. These dispute resolution services are free to use.

If your complaint is eligible for further investigation, the FOS will look at all the facts available from both sides of the case before reaching a decision. If they think we have treated you fairly, they will tell you why. If they don't think we have treated you fairly, they will advise us how to put things right.

Although most complaints are eligible for further investigation by the FOS, this does not apply in every case. If you're in any doubt about whether your complaint is eligible for further investigation, you should contact the FOS direct for clarification. Details of the types of complaints the FOS will not consider are given on their website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk.

Alternatively, the European Commission also makes available an online dispute resolution platform which can be accessed at ec.europa.eu/odr