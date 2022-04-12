James Andrews

James was a Senior Editor at Money.co.uk and used his personal finance expertise to help our readers understand their financial needs and options.

James started out his career reporting on banking for the DeHaviland news agency. He then went on to be the founding editor of MyFinances.co.uk, before joining MSN Money UK as a content editor, where he reported on the credit crunch among other financial crises.

James was Editor of Yahoo Finance UK for four years. He then joined Mirror Online as the founding editor of its Money section, where he remained for six and a half years.

James's radio experience includes regular appearances on BBC Radio, LBC and Talk Radio. He's a frequent commentator on the cost of living in the Press, and has won and been shortlisted for a string of media awards - including Best use of Social Media at the HeadlineMoney awards, Best Brand Development at the Drum awards and Pensions Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards.

James left Money.co.uk in September 2023.