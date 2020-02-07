Mobile phone insurance guides

Our guides provide a useful first step on the way to finding the best and cheapest mobile phone insurance policy, whichever handset you own.
If your mobile phone is lost or damaged, you could cover the cost of repairs or a replacement with your insurance. Here is what you need to know about making a claim.
You could pay hundreds of pounds to replace your mobile phone if it gets lost or damaged. Here is what you need to know about how mobile phone insurance works.
Mobile phone insurance could give you peace of mind, but if you are unlikely to claim you could be wasting your money. Here is how to decide if you need mobile phone insurance.