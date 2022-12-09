Brits missing millions of pounds a month by using the wrong cards

The most recent figures show we’re using credit and debit cards more frequently than ever before.

Figures released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) show 82% of transactions are now carried out by card - that’s more than five purchases in six.

But most of these are being carried out with the wrong sort of card.

The latest data from UK Finance shows that in August we spent £64.1 billion on debit cards, while credit card transactions accounted for less than a third of that at £20.1 billion.

But by preferring debit cards to credit cards, Britons could be making an expensive mistake.

That’s because a huge number of those 2.1 billion debit card transactions, working out at 40 a month for each adult in the UK, could have been earning credit card rewards.