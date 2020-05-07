<Guides

Browse our property guides to find out how to make money from your home, renovate as an investment or save on your household expenditure by downsizing to cut your bills.

African American family packing boxes to move house

Moving house: change of address checklist

There's lots to remember when you're moving home, and it's essential you let the relevant people know your new address. Here is what you need to do when you move.

Woman taping boxes during moving house

20 things to do when moving house

Moving home is one of the most stressful and financially draining things you can do, so here are our top 12 things to arrange before moving day to make your life easier.

couple-sitting-on-the-floor-among-boxes

How to save up a mortgage deposit

Saving a mortgage deposit is your first step towards buying your own home. Here is how deposits work, how to save one and what help you can get.

Negative equity but need to sell: Your options

Being stuck in negative equity when you need to sell your home puts you in a difficult situation - but there are ways to get around the problem. We explain your options.

Should I buy a house with friends?

Buying a house is still out of reach for many first time buyers. Sharing the costs with friends or family can seem like a good idea, but what do you need to know before you take the plunge?

Estate agent showing new house to elderly couple

How to get your home valued for free

With a bit of detective work it is possible to get a good idea of your home's worth for free, thanks to information now available online.

How to sell your house

We share step-by-step advice on what you need to do if you're considering selling your house.

How to save enough money to move out

If you're stuck at home living with your parents, here's how to make your dream of moving out a reality.

How should you pay your rental deposit?

Rent, deposits and letting agent fees are rising in price. Here's how to pay your deposit and whether you should consider borrowing the money or using a credit card.

11 secrets for successful property viewing

Whether you are looking to rent or buy, viewing potential properties is a key part of house hunting. Here is how to make sure a property is really worth your money.

Can buying a repossessed property save you money?

If you can put aside the emotive mental images conjured up by the words 'repossessed property', then there are some real bargains to be had. You just need to know where to look and how to go about buying.

Couple with real estate agent in new home

Can you sell a house without an estate agent?

Hiring an estate agent can be a costly business, but it is possible to sell your house without one. Here are all the things you need to think about when trying to sell house your without an estate agent.