Dan Moore has been a financial and consumer rights journalist since the 1990s, covering everything from the London Riots for the Guardian, to being lead investigator for Which?
He was named British Insurance Brokers’ Association Journalist of the Year in 2010, following this up with other awards for consumer and investigative reporting.
Aside from writing for The Sun, The Times, Telegraph, Saga and Moneywise, among others, Dan has represented consumers on various groups, including the HM Treasury Insurance Signposting Committee, which presented its finding (subsequently approved) to the government.
He also worked with two Association of British Insurers’ committees on Comparison Sites and Travel insurance benchmarking, and was also on a Power of Attorney working group that reported to Number 10.
Twitter - @Danjmoore1999
