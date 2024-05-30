<Meet the team
Dan Moore

Dan Moore

Contributing writer

About the Author

Dan Moore has been a financial and consumer rights journalist since the 1990s, during which time he has been the lead finance and consumer affairs investigator for Which? and branched out into motoring and business journalism.

Aside from writing for The Sun, The Times, Telegraph and Saga, among others, Dan has represented consumers on various groups, including the HM Treasury Insurance Signposting Committee, which presented its finding (subsequently approved) to the Government.

He also worked with two Association of British Insurers’ committees on Comparison Sites and Travel insurance benchmarking, and was also on a Power of Attorney working group that reported to Number 10.

Dan has been the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Journalist of the Year, following this up with other awards for consumer and investigative reporting.

Expertise

  • Personal finance

  • Consumer affairs

Education

  • MA in Journalism, the University of Westminster

  • BA (Hons) in English, History and Art, the University of Bedfordshire

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How Often Can You Switch Bank Accounts?

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ISA or Savings Account: Which option is best for you?

You could be forgiven for thinking there’s no real difference between a cash ISA and a standard savings account. But even if they look and work in a similar way, ISAs have qualities that set them apart, as we explain here.

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Bonds or Savings account?

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How to transfer a child trust fund to a junior ISA

If you want your child’s money to work hard for them you should consider transferring their child trust fund to a junior ISA. We explain why and how to proceed.

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Section 75: Your free credit card purchase protection

When you spend money on your credit card you get extra consumer protection on your purchases. Find out more about Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act and how it can provide you with additional peace of mind.

The free refund rights that come with your card

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Discover how to save money and get better customer service by switching bank accounts.

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If you want a new credit card, here is exactly what you need to do to apply for it.

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It can take up to 10 working days for your credit card to arrive in the post. But you may be approved for the card on the same day you apply.

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If you have been left stranded at the airport, you could claim compensation from the airline. Here are your rights if your flight is delayed.

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How to get free debt help

Getting debt advice could help you pay off what you owe quickly and avoid making your problems worse. Here is how to find the best places to get help with your debts.

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5 steps to finding an IFA you can trust

Finding the right independent financial adviser can help you get control of your cash and save money. Here's how to find an IFA you can trust.

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11 secrets for successful property viewing | money.co.uk

Whether you are looking to rent or buy, viewing potential properties is a key part of house hunting. Here is how to make sure a property is really worth your money.

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What are prepaid cards?

You can use a prepaid card to buy things online or in person, and you could get one without a credit check. Here is how they work and how to get one.

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