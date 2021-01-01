Last updated: 17 August 2020

Goods in transit insurance (GIT insurance) covers business items being moved from one place to another from theft, loss or damage. This could include:

Goods you have been hired to move, e.g. if you run a furniture removal firm

Stock being delivered to customers, e.g. if you run an online shop

Contents and equipment being moved, e.g. if you move business premises

Do you need goods in transit insurance?

You need GIT insurance if you offer:

Courier services

Delivery of goods purchased

Removal services

Motor trade or vehicle recovery services

You should also think about goods in transit insurance if you transport business equipment between locations. For example, if you have multiple business premises, or if you are moving.

How much does GIT insurance cost?

The price of your goods in transit insurance policy will depend on:

The type of business you run (you will pay more if delivery services is your main activity)

How much cover you need, for contents or stock

How many staff you employ

Your annual turnover

You can save money on your goods in transit insurance by paying for your policy annually, instead of monthly. You should also compare quotes online before you buy goods in transit insurance. UK providers usually offer discounts if you buy a policy via their website, so you may be able to get a better deal than over the phone.

How to find the best policy

Use this comparison to get quotes online from different insurers so you can compare goods in transit insurance, UK wide. Check to see if they cover:

The type of vehicle your business uses, e.g. car, van, lorry, or motorcycle

Travel to and from Europe

Accidental damage

All types of goods

Public and employers' liability

Once you find policies that offer the cover your business needs, pick the goods in transit insurance policy with the cheapest annual premium.

What else should you consider?

You are required by law to have certain types of business insurance. For example, if you employ staff you need to have employers' liability insurance.

If your business uses vehicles, you are required by law to have third party commercial vehicle insurance. This covers injury to third parties and damage to their property.

There are also some industries where it is compulsory for you to have professional indemnity insurance, like financial advisers and insurance brokers.

Other types of business insurance are optional, but you should look into property cover if you have a mortgage or long term lease on a commercial premises.

You may also want to consider taking out a package business insurance policy to cover the rest of your business activities. For example, you can insure your liability as a business, and your business premises and contents.

Speak to a broker if you need help deciding what cover your business needs.

How to make a claim

If you need to claim on your goods in transit insurance, UK insurers need to be contacted immediately.

Most business insurers will have a 24 hour claims helpline that you can find on your policy documents. Make sure to give them as much detail as possible.

Your goods in transit insurance provider may also want to visit you before they settle your payout, to discuss your claim in more detail.

Goods in transit insurance FAQs