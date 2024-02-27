How we order our comparisons

We measure popularity by how many unique clicks each listing has had in the last 30 days. In tables by sorted by 'most popular' the listings with the most unique clicks appears at the top of the table, and those with the fewest are at the bottom.
Our comparisons are sorted with top listings appearing at the top of the page when you first visit each table. You can check how each table is sorted, and what criteria we use to determine 'top' by looking above each comparison table. You can refine your results and change how the listings are sorted here too.
Affiliated products are products we have a commercial agreement with. If the table is sorted by 'affiliated products', our most promoted listings appear at the top of the table and our least promoted at the bottom.
You don't pay any extra and the deal you get isn't affected, although we may get a commission when you click through to a listing or go on to purchase it.
Our partners include a range of financial organisations and we work with them regularly to help you find the best deals.
We have a commercial agreement with these partners and this means we may get a small commission if you purchase one of their products.
The good news is the deal isn’t affected by this and there aren’t any hidden extra charges for you.
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