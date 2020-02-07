How we order our comparisons

What do we mean by most popular?

We measure popularity by how many unique clicks each listing has had in the last 7 days. In tables by sorted by 'most popular' the listings with the most unique clicks appears at the top of the table, and those with the fewest are at the bottom.

What do we mean by top?

Our comparisons are sorted with top listings appearing at the top of the page when you first visit each table. You can check how each table is sorted, and what criteria we use to determine 'top' by looking above each comparison table. You can refine your results and change how the listings are sorted here too.

What does affiliated mean?

When the affiliated tick box is checked, you will see listings we have a commercial agreement with at the top of the table. When you uncheck this box the order will be determined by the 'sort' option selected.

If the table is sorted by 'affiliated listings first' and the affiliated tick box is checked, our most promoted listings appear at the top of the table and our least promoted at the bottom. If the table is sorted by 'affiliated listings first' and the affiliated tick box isn't checked, the listings will be ordered by another metric relating to our commercial agreements.

You don't pay any extra and the deal you get isn't affected although we may get commission when you click through to a listing or go on to purchase it.