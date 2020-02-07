Annual leave during lockdown: ideas to keep you entertained

1. Enjoy culture from the comfort of your sofa

Some of the world’s most famous art galleries and museums are offering free online virtual tours for those who are missing the outside world. So why not travel from the Vatican Museums to the Musée d’Orsay to the London’s History museum all while laying on the sofa in your pyjamas and slippers.

2. Learn a language

Have you ever wanted to learn a language, but blamed time as the reason it’s still on your ‘new year resolutions list’ from years ago? Oui? Well that time has come. And there’s lots of apps to help you. Plus it doesn’t have to break the bank. Apps like Duolingo are completely free!

3. Become a zookeeper at home

Many of the world’s biggest zoos - Edinburgh Zoo, to Chester Zoo to San Diego Zoo - are offering online virtual zoo days. So sit back with a cuppa and learn about iguanas, lions and otters.

4. Crack through life admin

5. Spring clean

Under usual circumstances you probably wouldn’t want to spend your annual leave spring cleaning your home and having a sort out, but now you can use this time without feeling as though you have wasted it.

6. Enjoy front row seats at the theatre

You can enjoy some of the world’s best theatre productions, for free, without the worry of catching the last train home as the National Theatre offers streaming of performances. So, you can enjoy Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle directing Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller in Frankenstein or Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo as Shakespeare's fated lovers in Antony & Cleopatra from your living room.

7. Crack through a puzzle

Puzzles may have once been a thing of the past, but they have made a huge comeback during the lockdown. And they can be therapeutic and frustrating all at the same time.

8. Cocktail class, cookery lessons and crafts

As many businesses have had to close their doors during the lockdown, many have adapted to online. This means you can enjoy cookery classes, cocktail making, craft classes – the list goes on – all from home.

9. Catch up on reading

Get your head stuck in a good book (or two). You can even host a book club on Zoom with friends and family.

10. Chill out and watch a good boxset

While you may feel a bit bored, but when you’re back to work you’ll long be wishing for time to simply chill out on the sofa or in bed catching up on a good TV series or movie. So, use any extra time you have to relax - and simply enjoy it.

money.co.uk has launched a dedicated coronavirus hub to support people worried about their finances during the crisis; https://www.money.co.uk/guides/coronavirus