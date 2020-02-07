Coronavirus: Travelling between the UK and other countries

As things change rapidly during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, this guide will be updated regularly to reflect changes in rules and regulations.

From 3 July 2020, this blanket advisory against ‘all but essential travel’ was loosened to enable travellers from England to travel more freely.

This was followed in June by the introduction of rules forcing those travelling into the UK from abroad to quarantine for up to 2 weeks.

In early March the government placed a blanket advisory against ‘all but essential travel’ abroad. This had a profound impact on our ability to go abroad for work, leisure and to visit loved ones.

Since this guide was published on 14 July 2020, the government has made changes to its travel advice to some countries. Please see below for a list of countries currently exempt from the Foreign Office’s advice against “all but essential travel”.

The government has also expanded the list of places from where travellers into the UK must quarantine on arrival.

Non-essential travel is now allowed from England to:

Europe

Cyprus; Denmark; Estonia; Finland; Germany; Gibraltar; Greece; Hungary; Iceland; Ireland; Italy; Latvia; Liechtenstein; Lithuania; Norway; Poland; Portugal; San Marino; Slovakia; Slovenia and Turkey.

The Americas

Antigua and Barbuda; Barbados; Bermuda; Canada; Cayman Islands; Cuba; Curaçao Dominica; The Falkland Islands; Grenada; Guadeloupe; Martinique; South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands; St Kitts and Nevis; St Lucia; St Maarten; St Martin and St Barthélemy; St Pierre and Miquelon; and St Vincent and The Grenadines.

Asia-Pacific region

Australia; British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT); Brunei; Cambodia; The Cook Islands; Fiji; French Polynesia; Hong Kong; Japan; Laos; Macao; Malaysia; New Caledonia; New Zealand; Samoa; Singapore; South Korea; Sri Lanka; Taiwan; Thailand; Vietnam; and Wallis and Futuna.

African continent

Réunion Island, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

But before you book...

It’s important to note that while the UK government has loosened restrictions against traveling to these places, many of the countries and territories listed above still have restrictions for arriving UK visitors.

For example, UK visitors arriving in Cyprus need to provide a negative Coronavirus test result from a test taken up to three days before travelling to the island.

Elsewhere, New Zealand has banned almost all foreign travellers from entering the country. South Korea requires all arrivals into the country to take a test and quarantine for 14 days.

For full details about local rules in any country you plan to visit, check the GOV.UK foreign travel advice for the country you plan to visit. You should do this before you try and book any travel or accommodation.

If you are able to travel, it’s really important to make sure you get suitable travel insurance.

Arriving into the UK

Travel Corridors