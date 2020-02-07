The best (and worst) football stadiums in Europe

Which stadiums are most liked by fans who visit them? Starting with the European Championships in the summer, 2021 saw football fans return to live games en mass for the first time since the start of the pandemic and from all corners of the continent, stadiums have been packed to the rafters with fans screaming for their favourite teams. The cost of season tickets can be expensive, you could consider spreading the cost with a 0% purchase credit card. The consumer spending experts at money.co.uk have collated stadium reviews from three different sources to reveal the best-reviewed football stadiums.

1. Westfalenstadion: 4.57/5 Borussia Dortmund: Dortmund, Germany They might struggle to beat Bayern Munich on the pitch, but the home of German giants Borussia Dortmund comes in first place in the rankings. The Westfalenstadion (Signul Iduna Park) is one of the most recognisable stadiums in European football, and is home to the ‘yellow wall’ of noise made by Dortmund fans. The stadium achieved its average review score with a 4.5 on Tripadvisor, 4.7 on Google, and 4.5 on Football Ground Map. 2. Various Stadiums: 4.53/5 England, Poland, Romania, Spain, and Wales Six different stadiums all scored an average of 4.53/5 to rank in joint second place. These stadiums are: Arena Nationala (FCSB) - Home to FCSB (the most successful team in Romania), as well as the Romanian national team. On Tripadvisor the stadium scored a perfect 5/5.

Camp Nou (Barcelona) - Catalan club Barcelona play their home games at this famous old stadium in the city. Some of the world's greatest players have called it their home, moreover it was the venue for one of football’s greatest moments, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last gasp winner in the 1999 champions league final.

Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid) - The respective home’s of the two Spanish giants are tied in the rankings, as Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu also scored the exact same on all three review sites.

Millennium Stadium (Wales National Team) - Although the Millenium Stadium does not often get used by the Welsh football team it is one of their grounds, and is famous for a roaring atmosphere. It has also hosted the Champions League final in recent years, and its retractable roof helps protect fans from the elements.

Stadion Narodowy (Poland National Team) - Towering over the nearby woods of Warsaw, the home of the Polish national team is a gigantic stadium, and one well reviewed by fans. Similarly to the Millenium stadium it also has a retractable roof, which is rare for a football stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur) - The inventively named Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the final one in joint second scoring an average review score of 4.53. One of the newest stadiums on the list, this purpose built state of the art facility in North London is quickly garnering a good reputation by fans of American as well as Association football.

1 - Stadio Carlo Castellani: 2.90/5Empoli, Empoli, Italy The worst reviewed major stadium in Europe is Stadio Carlo Castellani, home to Empoli. The average score was brought down by a poor 1.9 out of 5 on Football Ground Map, meanwhile it had low scores of 3 on Tripadvisor, and 3.8 on Google. 2 - Balaidos Stadium: 3.37/5 Celta Vigo, Vigo, Spain Home to Spanish top flight side Celta Figo, Balaidos is one of three stadiums with a 3.37 rating, making it the fourth worst reviewed stadium in European football. It scored 3.5, 4.2, and 2.4 across the different review sites. 2 - Stadion Maksimir: 3.37/5 Dinamo Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia Dinamo Zagreb are powerhouses of Croatian football, and have produced some talented players in recent years. However, it appears their stadium is roundly disliked. The Stadion Maksimir scored just 3 on both Tripadvisor and Football ground map. 2 - King Baudouin Stadium: 3.37/5 Belgian National Team, Brussels, Belgium The home of Belgian football is one of the second worst reviewed stadiums in Europe, they had an average rating of 3.3 and only scored a high of 3.9 on any of the review sites. 5 - Coliseum Alfonso Perez and Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo: 3.43/5 Venezia, Venice, Italy and Getafe, Madrid, Spain The home of newly promoted Italian top flight side Venezia, is the joint fifth worst reviewed stadium. It scored 4.43 on average, which makes it level with the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, home of Spanish top flight side Getafe.

Methodology and sources A list of around 180 stadiums was created from all teams in Europe's top five leagues, as ranked by UEFA’s country coefficient rankings. On top of these, other major clubs, and national team’s stadiums were added to the list.

money.co.uk used reviews out of 5 from Tripadvisor, Google, and Football Ground Map (stadiums with under 100 visitors on this site were removed) to take an average score out of 15 to rank the stadiums.

Data was collected for Tripadvisor on 3/12/2021, Google Reviews on 7/12/2021, and Football Ground Map on 22/12/2021.

Any stadium money.co.uk could not get a score for in any category was deleted, leaving 140 in the final rankings.