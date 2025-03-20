Sometimes, you may need to pay off existing debt and make a large purchase at the same time, and it can be tricky to know whether to apply for one card or the other.

0% balance transfer and purchase credit cards, also known as "combo" or "dual" cards, allow you to do both on a single card. These cards combine the benefits of transferring existing debt and making new purchases, offering the convenience of managing both through one account.

Many of these cards come with 0% interest deals on both balance transfers and purchases, helping you save on interest while you pay off your debt or make new purchases. This can simplify your finances and make managing your spending easier.