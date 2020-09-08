how to pay off your credit card

If you’re struggling with credit card debt, there are strategies you can use to clear your debt. This step-by-step guide offers straightforward advice to help you pay off your credit card quickly.

Step 1. Gather all your debt information

To devise the best strategy for tackling your credit card debts, you need to have an in-depth understanding of your financial picture.

First, gather up statements for all your credit cards. You should also note down any other forms of credit you have, such as loans and overdrafts. Write down how much you owe on each one, and the interest rate you’re paying. Add up all the outstanding amounts so you know exactly how much debt you have.

Step 2. Make minimum repayments

Each credit card you have will have something called the minimum monthly payment. This will vary from lender to lender and is usually either a small percentage (e.g. from 1% to 10% of your total debt) or a fixed fee such as £10.

Failing to pay this - or paying it late - will negatively impact your credit score. It could also result in fines and losing advantageous interest rates. If you regularly fail to pay on time, you could even get a County Court Judgment or see your debt sold to a debt collection agency. You could end up in a court and with a blemish on your credit record that lasts for years.

That’s why it’s crucial to ensure you are making at least the minimum repayment on all outstanding debts. Set up a monthly Direct Debit to ensure you’re paying any credit cards or loans you have on time each month.

How to understand credit card charges

Step 3. Transfer the debt

Once you’ve listed all your debts, take steps to reduce the interest rates you pay.

Start by seeing if you qualify for a 0% balance transfer credit card. These charge zero interest for a set introductory period. You’ll have to pay a fee to move debts across (often around 3%), but all other payments will go towards clearing what you owe rather than paying interest to the bank.

Ideally, you should pay off the balance on 0% cards within the introductory period, before the provider switches you to a higher rate. If that isn’t possible, make a note of when the offer ends, so you can switch again to the lowest rate available.

If you don’t qualify for a 0% card, check for low-interest loans or credit cards. Make sure the amount you will save is lower than any transfer fees.

If you’ve moved your debts, immediately set up a new Direct Debit to clear the monthly minimum payment at the least. Missing a deadline can mess up your credit score, but it could also mean you lose your 0% offer.