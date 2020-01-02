What is a balance transfer credit card?

A balance transfer credit card lets you move debt from one (or several) credit cards or store cards to another. Many balance transfer credit cards charge a low rate of interest or even no interest at all for a set time, making them a good option for those who are paying high interest rates on existing card debt.

Consolidating your credit card debt into one place can also make it easier to keep track of repayments and manage what you owe.

To transfer your balance, you may have to pay a small fee. This is typically between 0% and 4% of the amount you’re transferring and it will usually be added to your outstanding balance.

As an example, if you transferred £2,000 with a 3% balance transfer fee, it would cost you £60. Your total transferred balance would therefore be £2,060.

Balance transfer cards are not designed for spending. Interest rates on anything you buy with a 0% balance transfer card are often very high.

How does a credit card balance transfer work?

When you apply for a balance transfer credit card, you’ll be asked if you want to move debts from other cards. If you do, you’ll need to provide details of the cards so that you can then move your balance from your old cards to your new one. This transfer process may take one to two working days.

Once the transfer is complete, you’ll start making monthly repayments to your new provider.

Note that the amount you can transfer is typically a percentage of your new card’s credit limit - usually around 90% to 95%.

What about 0% balance transfer credit cards?

Balance transfer cards typically offer 0% interest for 3–30 months.

By shifting your debt to a 0% balance transfer card, your repayments will go towards clearing the debt itself, not the interest. This means you can clear your existing card debt more cheaply and pay it off faster as a result.

At the end of the 0% offer, you’ll start being charged interest on the remaining balance. Interest rates can be high so you should aim to clear your debt by the time the introductory offer ends.

To do this, when you get accepted for your card, divide your balance by the number of months the 0% offer lasts and set up a monthly standing order for that amount.

For example, £1,500 on a 0% balance transfer card for 12 months would be £125 per month (1500 ÷ 12).

If you cannot completely pay off your debt before the 0% offer finishes, it might be worth getting another 0% balance transfer card. But remember you will probably have to pay another transfer fee.

Also bear in mind that you’ll usually need to carry out your transfer within a set number of days (typically 60 or 90) to qualify for the 0% deal.

Am I eligible for a balance transfer credit card?

If you have a poor credit score, you may find it harder to get accepted for a balance transfer card, particularly those that offer the longest 0% deals.If you apply for a card and you’re rejected, this could do further damage to your credit score and make it harder to get credit in the future.

For this reason, it pays to check you're eligible for a card before you apply to avoid rejection. Using an eligibility checker will help you to see which cards you’re most likely to get accepted for and it won’t harm your credit score.