Low income credit cards

There are plenty of steps you can take to boost your chances of being accepted for a credit card that are not related to your earnings.

Importantly, if you're trying to get the best credit card, it’s vital to avoid applying with lots of providers.

That's because lenders can see how many applications you've made, and a lot of applications in a short space of time is a red flag for many providers.

For this reason, it’s best to check the eligibility criteria before applying to see whether your chosen card specifies a minimum income amount.

If you don't think your application will be accepted based on the eligibility criteria, don't apply as it could harm your credit record if you then have to apply for another card.

The good news is that many online tools let you check to see which cards you're most likely to be accepted for before you submit a formal application - and using them is something lenders won't be able to see.

When you apply, there are several factors that a lender will consider as well as income. Your card provider will check your credit record for the following: