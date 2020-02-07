<Credit Cards

Compare low income credit cards

Choose a credit card for low income and increase your chances of getting approved even if you have a low salary.

Low income credit cards

Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 24 months with a 3% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
A 3% fee is applied to balance transfers at application (minimum £3). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period of 24 or 16 months instead depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 22 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with no fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
M&S Bank Shopping Plus Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 23 months with a 2.9% fee (£5 min.)
Purchases
0% for 23 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
M&S Bank Shopping Plus Credit Card
Transfer a balance within 90 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 2.9% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Lloyds Bank 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Balance transfers
0% for 18 months with a 2.99% fee
Purchases
0% for 21 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Lloyds Bank 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Balance Transfers must be completed within the first 90 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (23.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 19 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 19 months
Representative APR (variable)
23.9% APR
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (23.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 23.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (21.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 19 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 19 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (25.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 19 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 19 months
Representative APR (variable)
25.9% APR
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (25.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 25.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
M&S Bank Reward Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 12 months with a 2.9% fee (£5 min.)
Purchases
0% for 12 months
Representative APR (variable)
19.9% APR
M&S Bank Reward Credit Card
Get double M&S points on all M&S shopping for the first 12 months and a bonus points voucher for 500 M&S points worth £5. T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 90 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 19.9% p.a. variable with a 2.9% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 19.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 19.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (12 Mths) (29.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 12 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 12 months
Representative APR (variable)
29.9% APR
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (12 Mths) (29.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 29.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 29.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 29.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.89% fee
Purchases
0% for 9 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance Transfers must be completed within the first 90 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (21.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 9 months with a 2% fee
Purchases
0% for 9 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (29.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 9 months with a 2% fee
Purchases
0% for 9 months
Representative APR (variable)
29.9% APR
Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (29.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 29.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 29.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 29.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (25.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 9 months with a 2% fee
Purchases
0% for 9 months
Representative APR (variable)
25.9% APR
Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (25.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 25.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (23.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 9 months with a 2% fee
Purchases
0% for 9 months
Representative APR (variable)
23.9% APR
Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (23.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 23.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 21 months with no fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Once the 0% deals end, you will be charged at 20.9% p.a. variable on any outstanding balances. Earn up to 15% cashback through Retailer Offer, a free service through Online and Mobile Banking.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,500
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (21 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 21 months with no fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (21 Mths)
No balance transfer fee applies to transfers made within the first 3 months. For transfers made after this period, the fee may vary.
Balance Transfer fee of 0% or 1% applies to transfers made within your first three months, depending on your individual circumstances. The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 17 or 13 months instead, depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 32 Months Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.24% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 32 Months Credit Card
Balance transfer fee of 2.24% or 3% applies to transfers made at application(£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 32 or 24 months depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Santander Everyday Long Term Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 31 months with a 2.75% fee (£5 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Santander Everyday Long Term Balance Transfer Credit Card
Once the 0% deal ends the balance transfer rate will be 20.9% p.a. variable with a 3% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,500
UK Resident

Compare another type of credit card

What is a low income credit card?

If you're on a low income or if you're unemployed, it can be challenging to get approved for a credit card. But that doesn't mean that you can't get a credit card. In the table above, you'll find a list of credit cards designed for people with low or no income. 

Generally, these cards have a lower minimum salary requirement, meaning you're more likely to be accepted if you aren't paid much. It is worth noting, however, that these cards generally don't offer the best interest rates or 0% periods, as the banks are more cautious about lending to people who earn less.

Can you get a credit card if you're unemployed or have no income?

Some cards do not specify a minimum income in their terms and conditions, but they will still check if you will be able to afford repayments. Even if you do not have a regular wage, they could count the following as income:

  • Self employed income
  • Your pension
  • Savings interest
  • Rental income

Are there credit cards for people on benefits?

Yes. As mentioned above, many low income credits don't have specific income requirements. But most lenders do check to make sure you will be able to afford repayments as part of the application process.

Benefit payments such as a Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Universal Credit will often be factored into your eligibility for a credit card, but it's worth bearing in mind that it's unlikely you'll be offered the best interest rates and you might not be able to borrow as much as someone with a salary.

How to find the best credit cards for low income?

Finding the best low income credit card is dependent on your personal circumstances and how low your salary is.

In our table above, you'll be able to see a variety of low income credit cards offering a range of different balance transfer periods, interest free periods and APRs. If you click the "more information" button, you'll also be able to see more detailed information on the eligibility requirements which include:

  •  The minimum credit rating

  •  The minimum age

  •  The minimum income

Will you be accepted for a low income credit card?

While our low income credit cards are designed for people with low or no salary, lenders take a number of different factors into consideration when deciding whether to approve a credit card application.

Generally, you'll need to be over the age of 18 and a UK resident to qualify for a low income credit card. Other factors also include your financial history - whether you've been bankrupt or had a County Court Judgement (CCJ) - and your credit record.

Here is what you can do to find a credit card that will accept you.

Can you get a credit card if you have a low income and bad credit?

Lower credit scores generally make it more difficult to borrow money from lenders, as they're usually an indicator of someone's inability to repay in the past. However, a low income and a bad credit score does not make it impossible to get a credit card.

Lenders tend to recognise that unemployment and low salaries are temporary, and financial circumstances are likely to change. That being said, the interest rates on credit cards available to people with a low credit score and low income are likely to be higher than the rates you'll see advertised.

If you're earning, it's also worth checking out our dedicated bad credit credit cards, to see if there is one you can qualify for. 

What are the pros and cons of credit cards for low income?

  • Less restrictive eligibility requirements

  • Are useful if you need credit urgently

  • Some can help you improve your credit history

  • Typically have higher interest rates

  • Typically offer lower credit limits

  • Can be costly if you don't keep up with repayments

Low income credit card FAQs

Last updated: 28 March, 2022