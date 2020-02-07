Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
Choose a credit card for low income and increase your chances of getting approved even if you have a low salary.
If you're on a low income or if you’re unemployed, it can be challenging to get approved for a credit card. But that doesn't mean that you can't get a credit card. In the table above, you’ll find a list of credit cards designed for people with low or no income.
Generally, these cards have a lower minimum salary requirement, meaning you’re more likely to be accepted if you aren’t paid much. It is worth noting, however, that these cards generally don’t offer the best interest rates or 0% periods, as the banks are more cautious about lending to people who earn less.
Some cards do not specify a minimum income in their terms and conditions, but they will still check if you will be able to afford repayments. Even if you do not have a regular wage, they could count the following as income:
Yes. As mentioned above, many low income credits don't have specific income requirements. But most lenders do check to make sure you will be able to afford repayments as part of the application process.
Benefit payments such as a Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Universal Credit will often be factored into your eligibility for a credit card, but it’s worth bearing in mind that it’s unlikely you’ll be offered the best interest rates and you might not be able to borrow as much as someone with a salary.
Finding the best low income credit card is dependent on your personal circumstances and how low your salary is.
In our table above, you’ll be able to see a variety of low income credit cards offering a range of different balance transfer periods, interest free periods and APRs. If you click the “more information” button, you’ll also be able to see more detailed information on the eligibility requirements which include:
The minimum credit rating
The minimum age
The minimum income
While our low income credit cards are designed for people with low or no salary, lenders take a number of different factors into consideration when deciding whether to approve a credit card application.
Generally, you’ll need to be over the age of 18 and a UK resident to qualify for a low income credit card. Other factors also include your financial history - whether you’ve been bankrupt or had a County Court Judgement (CCJ) - and your credit record.
Here is what you can do to find a credit card that will accept you.
Lower credit scores generally make it more difficult to borrow money from lenders, as they’re usually an indicator of someone’s inability to repay in the past. However, a low income and a bad credit score does not make it impossible to get a credit card.
Lenders tend to recognise that unemployment and low salaries are temporary, and financial circumstances are likely to change. That being said, the interest rates on credit cards available to people with a low credit score and low income are likely to be higher than the rates you’ll see advertised.
If you’re earning, it’s also worth checking out our dedicated bad credit credit cards, to see if there is one you can qualify for.
Less restrictive eligibility requirements
Are useful if you need credit urgently
Some can help you improve your credit history
Typically have higher interest rates
Typically offer lower credit limits
Can be costly if you don't keep up with repayments
Low income credit cards, UK wide, come with the same charges as other credit cards but sometimes have higher APRs, which determine how much interest you pay.
Here is how to find a card more likely to accept you even if you have never used one before and what you need to know about using credit cards.
Yes, looking at it helps lenders decide whether to accept you as well as what APR and credit limit they offer you.
No, they are held and paid off by one person, but adding a supplementary card holder gives them a card in their name that is linked to your account.
Too many credit cards can hurt your credit record, but having cards for different uses can suit some people. Work out how many is too many here.
Yes, many credit cards could accept you as long as your retirement income and credit record meets their minimum requirements.
Last updated: 28 March, 2022