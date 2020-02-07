Low income credit cards

What is a low income credit card?

If you're on a low income or if you’re unemployed, it can be challenging to get approved for a credit card. But that doesn't mean that you can't get a credit card. In the table above, you’ll find a list of credit cards designed for people with low or no income.

Generally, these cards have a lower minimum salary requirement, meaning you’re more likely to be accepted if you aren’t paid much. It is worth noting, however, that these cards generally don’t offer the best interest rates or 0% periods, as the banks are more cautious about lending to people who earn less.

Can you get a credit card if you’re unemployed or have no income?

Some cards do not specify a minimum income in their terms and conditions, but they will still check if you will be able to afford repayments. Even if you do not have a regular wage, they could count the following as income: