Compare our best travel credit cards
What’s a travel credit card?

If you’re going abroad on a trip, travel credit cards can be about the cheapest way to spend while you’re there.

Travel credit cards work just like a standard credit card, but they don’t charge hefty fees for using them abroad like many standard credit cards do. You pay for purchases on your card, and then pay the balance back later.

Some travel credit cards might also let you take cash out while you’re abroad without paying a fee, although these are rarer.

The very best deals might even allow you to earn cashback or rewards for spending on them while on holiday.

You can use an international credit card in most shops, restaurants or other businesses, or in ATMs.

Many businesses have signs to advertise which credit cards they accept. You’ll know you can use your card if you can spot its logo on display.

Travel credit cards are one of the best ways to avoid foreign transaction fees when on holiday."

Typical fees faced when using a standard credit card overseas

Non-sterling transaction fees

Buying something when overseas with a standard credit card - or even online from a non-UK website - generally sees you hit with a non-sterling transaction fee. This adds about 3% to your purchase price, often with a minimum amount per transaction of £3.

Cash withdrawal fee

Also known as a "cash advance" - this fee is applied at home as well as abroad for people taking money out of an ATM. It's often similar to the foreign transaction fee at about 3% of the money withdrawn with a minimum of about £3. This also applies when buying foreign currency on a credit card.

Watch: All 6 types of credit card fees explained

Are travel credit cards the best way to spend money while abroad?

Credit cards with no foreign, or non-sterling, transaction fees are often the cheapest way to buy something while abroad. But they're not alone in this.

That's because the exchange rate you're getting is about the best you can find as a member of the public - with the Visa and Mastercard rates almost identical to the ones currency traders use for international transactions.

You also get automatic purchase protection on things you buy worth between £100 and £30,000 thanks to UK credit card laws.

But there are a couple of instances when you can get as good, or possibly an even better deal using a different product.

Typical non-sterling transaction fee[1]
2.95%

The first thing to mention is specialist bank accounts.

These can also be free to use overseas and get you the Visa or Mastercard exchange rates while spending.

A travel bank account generally also does not charge you anything for cash withdrawals - although some come with a limit to how much you take out of the ATM.

Some travel credit cards can impose a fee for cash transactions like this.

Prepaid travel cards can also be free to spend on, as well as free to make cash withdrawals with, but you won't always get the best exchange rate with them.

If you can find one that doesn't charge a fee for loading or holding money on it, and offers Visa or Mastercard exchange rates, then they work out as cheap as travel credit cards too.

Make sure you pay your travel card off in full each month, or you could be hit by interest charges.
Avatar
James Andrews
Personal finance expert

How to choose the best travel credit card for you

The right travel credit card can offer you excellent exchange rates and be as cheap to use abroad as it is in the UK. This is what to look out for when choosing one.
Compare travel cards
The first thing you need to do is check what cards are out there and see if you'll qualify for them, so you don't end up putting in applications that will get rejected. Our CardFinder tool ranks cards by how likely you are to be accepted for example.
Check for fees
If you're planning to use them abroad, you need to look out for cards with no foreign transaction fees. If you can find a card with no ATM withdrawal fees too then that's an added bonus too.
Check the exchange rate
Most credit cards use their network's exchange rate when you buy something abroad - so the Mastercard or Visa rate. Check to make sure that's what you'll be getting, and there's no added exchange fees.
Apply in plenty of time
Cards can take a while to get to you so make sure you apply well ahead of any trip. Using a card match tool can speed this up as you're more likely to be accepted for the first card you apply for.

Travel and no foreign transaction fees credit cards FAQs

Are my purchases protected abroad?

Yes, credit card providers' own protection schemes, Section 75 and the Chargeback scheme can protect purchases made abroad.

Can I withdraw cash on my credit card abroad?

Yes, but try to avoid this because you usually have to pay overseas credit card fees and interest. Here is how much it could cost you.

Where can I use my card?

You can use a credit card overseas in shops, restaurants or other businesses or in ATMs.

How many credit cards should I have?

Too many credit cards can hurt your credit record, but having cards for different uses can suit some people. Work out how many is too many here.

Could I use a prepaid card instead?

Yes, and although some prepaid cards charge you for using them abroad, they do not charge interest and some come without international fees.

References
1. Charges and fees for using a card abroad according to ThisIsMoney.co.uk, March 2022