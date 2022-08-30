Compare our best travel credit cards

If you’re going abroad on a trip, travel credit cards can be about the cheapest way to spend while you’re there.

Travel credit cards work just like a standard credit card, but they don’t charge hefty fees for using them abroad like many standard credit cards do. You pay for purchases on your card, and then pay the balance back later.

Some travel credit cards might also let you take cash out while you’re abroad without paying a fee, although these are rarer.

The very best deals might even allow you to earn cashback or rewards for spending on them while on holiday.

You can use an international credit card in most shops, restaurants or other businesses, or in ATMs.

Many businesses have signs to advertise which credit cards they accept. You’ll know you can use your card if you can spot its logo on display.