Compare our best travel credit cards

If you’re going abroad on a trip, travel credit cards can be about the cheapest way to spend while you’re there.
Travel credit cards work just like a standard credit card, but they don’t charge hefty fees for using them abroad like many standard credit cards do. You pay for purchases on your card, and then pay the balance back later.
Some travel credit cards might also let you take cash out while you’re abroad without paying a fee, although these are rarer.
The very best deals might even allow you to earn cashback or rewards for spending on them while on holiday.
You can use an international credit card in most shops, restaurants or other businesses, or in ATMs.
Many businesses have signs to advertise which credit cards they accept. You’ll know you can use your card if you can spot its logo on display.
Buying something when overseas with a standard credit card - or even online from a non-UK website - generally sees you hit with a non-sterling transaction fee. This adds about 3% to your purchase price, often with a minimum amount per transaction of £3.
Also known as a "cash advance" - this fee is applied at home as well as abroad for people taking money out of an ATM. It's often similar to the foreign transaction fee at about 3% of the money withdrawn with a minimum of about £3. This also applies when buying foreign currency on a credit card.
Credit cards with no foreign, or non-sterling, transaction fees are often the cheapest way to buy something while abroad. But they're not alone in this.
That's because the exchange rate you're getting is about the best you can find as a member of the public - with the Visa and Mastercard rates almost identical to the ones currency traders use for international transactions.
You also get automatic purchase protection on things you buy worth between £100 and £30,000 thanks to UK credit card laws.
But there are a couple of instances when you can get as good, or possibly an even better deal using a different product.
The first thing to mention is specialist bank accounts.
These can also be free to use overseas and get you the Visa or Mastercard exchange rates while spending.
A travel bank account generally also does not charge you anything for cash withdrawals - although some come with a limit to how much you take out of the ATM.
Some travel credit cards can impose a fee for cash transactions like this.
Prepaid travel cards can also be free to spend on, as well as free to make cash withdrawals with, but you won't always get the best exchange rate with them.
If you can find one that doesn't charge a fee for loading or holding money on it, and offers Visa or Mastercard exchange rates, then they work out as cheap as travel credit cards too.
Our editors have picked out some of our best travel credit card deals.
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 22.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 22.9% (variable).
“If you time it right, you can not only get free use overseas, but spend three months paying it back without interest being charged too”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
“No fees overseas - including ATM use - and cashback on what you buy wherever you use the card make this an attractive offering.”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 18.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 24.7% (variable).£3 monthly fee.
“A long 0% period, cashback on purchases, and free to use overseas - except on cash withdrawals. But it comes with a £3 monthly fee.”
CardFinder is a tool that matches you with the credit cards you're most likely to get based on your circumstances.
We then tailor the results depending on what you're looking for - a travel credit card, for example.
Using CardFinder means that you can rule out cards you're less likely to qualify for ahead of time, so won't hurt your credit history by putting in applications that are later rejected.
That's because it uses a 'soft search' credit check when comparing cards, which doesn't appear on your credit file to anyone except you.
Yes, credit card providers' own protection schemes, Section 75 and the Chargeback scheme can protect purchases made abroad.
Yes, but try to avoid this because you usually have to pay overseas credit card fees and interest. Here is how much it could cost you.
You can use a credit card overseas in shops, restaurants or other businesses or in ATMs.
Too many credit cards can hurt your credit record, but having cards for different uses can suit some people. Work out how many is too many here.
Yes, and although some prepaid cards charge you for using them abroad, they do not charge interest and some come without international fees.