Compare our best travel credit cards

If you’re going abroad on a trip, travel credit cards can be the cheapest way to spend while you’re there.

Travel credit cards work like standard credit cards but don’t charge hefty fees for using them abroad as many standard credit cards do.

You can use a travel credit card to make a fee-free purchase and pay the balance back later. You won’t pay any interest if you pay off the balance in full each month.

Some travel credit cards might also let you withdraw cash from an ATM while you’re abroad without paying a fee, although these are rarer.

The very best cards might even allow you to earn cashback or rewards for spending on them while on holiday.

You can use a no-foreign-transaction-fee credit card in most shops, restaurants and other businesses or at ATMs . Note that interest charges typically apply from the day you make a cash withdrawal.

Many businesses have signs to advertise which credit cards they accept. You’ll know you can use your card if its logo is on display.