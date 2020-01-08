How long does it take to get a credit card?

How to get a credit card quickly

If you’ve got a holiday, a big purchase or event on the horizon, you may decide to apply for a new credit card. When looking for a credit card at short notice, keep in mind that the process can take time and apply as early as you can.

To get a credit card as soon as possible:

Look at instant decision credit cards

Compare credit cards and choose the one you want

Check your credit record is in order. Contact the relevant credit reference agencies to correct any mistakes

Apply online rather than in person. Review your application for errors before you submit it and make sure you provide all the information required.

By applying at the start of the week, it could mean your card gets to you more quickly. This is because most credit card companies can only process your application on working days (Monday to Friday).

It can be faster to apply for a credit card with your current account bank, for example. This is because they can verify your identity more quickly.

This may not be the case if you are applying for a balance transfer card. Typically, credit card providers don’t allow you to apply for a new balance transfer card if you already have a credit card with them.

Use an eligibility calculator before you formally apply for a credit card

Before you go ahead and submit an application for a credit card, check how likely it is you'll get the card you want by using a eligibility checker. This will show you the likelihood of getting approval for specific cards, so you can apply specifically to lenders likely to approve you.

An eligibility checker only requires a 'soft' credit check so it will not appear on your credit file. It should also give you a choice of cards from more than one provider.

This will keep you from wasting time by applying for credit cards you will not get, and avoid leaving a record on your credit file (which may influence the decisions of lenders down the line).

