A short-term policy is a great way to get temporary van insurance. Compare different excess levels to find the policy that suits you, whether you need cover for a single day or a month.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best van insurance policies. Consider whether you need any extras such as breakdown or legal cover or if you need your van insured while driving abroad.
2
Compare you options
Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest van insurance policy might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.
3
Apply and save
Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best van insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Maximum Weight
|3.5 tonnes
|Permanent UK Resident
It’s illegal to drive a van without insurance, even if it’s just for one short journey.
If you only need to drive a van for a few days or weeks, short-term van insurance provides the cover you need.
There are all kinds of reasons why you might need temporary van insurance. These could include:
transporting equipment or getting to an event for work
moving house without using a removal company
hiring a van for a day trip or short break
transporting a large item, like a piece of furniture
driving a newly purchased van before getting an annual insurance policy
Most temporary van insurance companies offer cover that lasts between one and 28 days. Regular van insurance policies usually last for a year.
The longer the period of your short-term van insurance policy, the more it costs. Think carefully about how long you need.
If you only need temp van insurance for 24 hours, take a look at one-day temporary van insurance cover with our comparison guide.
The advantages of short-term van insurance include:
You only pay to cover the number of days you need
It’s quick to arrange
Peace of mind from knowing that you’re driving legally and that you’re protected
There are also drawbacks. These include the following:
Temporary van insurance can be more expensive than being added as a second driver on someone else’s policy
It’s more expensive per day than an annual policy
You have a choice between two levels of short-term van insurance cover:
Third-party, fire and theft: this is often the minimum temporary van cover you can get, and covers claims from third parties as well as protecting the van if it’s stolen or damaged by fire
Fully comprehensive: the highest level of insurance covers everything included with third-party, fire and theft insurance as well as damage to your van caused during an accident or through vandalism
Most temporary van insurance providers don’t offer third-party-only cover.
Third-party, fire and theft is likely to cost less than fully comprehensive insurance, but you will need to find the money to pay for any damage to your vehicle, property or yourself in case of an accident.
An extra you might want to consider if you use your van for business purposes is tool cover. Which will cover you for tools or goods you might transport.
Find out more about the different levels of temporary van insurance
There aren’t many additional cover options, but you may be able to get benefits like:
breakdown cover
a courtesy van if yours is off the road
cover for driving abroad
personal accident cover
The price of your policy depends on several factors, including:
the van you’re insuring
your age and driving experience
how long you want the cover to last
If you want van insurance for more than 28 days, it may be cheaper to buy annual van insurance and cancel it when you no longer need it. However, be aware that you’ll be charged a fee of up to £70 for cancelling the policy, so make sure you factor that into your calculations.
You can make short-term van insurance cheaper by offering to pay a higher voluntary excess, which may reduce your premium slightly. However, make sure you can afford the excess if you need to claim.
Agree to keep your mileage low and you may be offered a cheaper policy. The less time you spend on the road, the less likely you are to have an accident.
You’ll need to share the following information:
your name and address
your licence details
your driving history
details about the van
dates that you want the cover to start and end
payment information
To find the best temp van insurance policy, do the following:
Decide how long you need cover for
Work out the level of cover you need
Shop around to find the best deal
The right kind of cover is more important than finding the cheapest temporary van insurance policy. Work out what you need before comparing quotes based around that level of cover to find the right policy at the lowest price. Use our comparison to find short-term van insurance quotes.
Here’s everything you need to know about temporary van insurance
Yes, you can get short-term van insurance that can last from one day up to three months.
It’s illegal to drive in the UK without insurance. If caught, you could face a fine, six points on your licence and your van being seized and destroyed.
Both types of policy cover similar things, but van insurance can protect vehicles used commercially along with contents, like tools.
Call your insurer on its claims line, which is on your policy documents. The process should be the same as making a car insurance claim.
We include short-term van insurance policies available from our panel of insurers and brokers. They are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here’s more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 24 May 2022