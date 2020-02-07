Why might I need temporary van insurance?

It’s illegal to drive a van without insurance, even if it’s just for one short journey.

If you only need to drive a van for a few days or weeks, short-term van insurance provides the cover you need.

There are all kinds of reasons why you might need temporary van insurance. These could include:

transporting equipment or getting to an event for work

moving house without using a removal company

hiring a van for a day trip or short break

transporting a large item, like a piece of furniture

driving a newly purchased van before getting an annual insurance policy

How long does short-term van insurance last?

Most temporary van insurance companies offer cover that lasts between one and 28 days. Regular van insurance policies usually last for a year.

The longer the period of your short-term van insurance policy, the more it costs. Think carefully about how long you need.

If you only need temp van insurance for 24 hours, take a look at one-day temporary van insurance cover with our comparison guide.

What are the pros and cons of short-term van insurance?

The advantages of short-term van insurance include:

You only pay to cover the number of days you need

It’s quick to arrange

Peace of mind from knowing that you’re driving legally and that you’re protected

There are also drawbacks. These include the following:

Temporary van insurance can be more expensive than being added as a second driver on someone else’s policy

It’s more expensive per day than an annual policy

What level of temp van insurance can I get?

You have a choice between two levels of short-term van insurance cover:

Third-party, fire and theft : this is often the minimum temporary van cover you can get, and covers claims from third parties as well as protecting the van if it’s stolen or damaged by fire

Fully comprehensive: the highest level of insurance covers everything included with third-party, fire and theft insurance as well as damage to your van caused during an accident or through vandalism

Most temporary van insurance providers don’t offer third-party-only cover.

Third-party, fire and theft is likely to cost less than fully comprehensive insurance, but you will need to find the money to pay for any damage to your vehicle, property or yourself in case of an accident.

An extra you might want to consider if you use your van for business purposes is tool cover. Which will cover you for tools or goods you might transport.

Can I get any extras with temp van insurance?

There aren’t many additional cover options, but you may be able to get benefits like:

breakdown cover

a courtesy van if yours is off the road

cover for driving abroad

personal accident cover

Will I be able to find cheap temporary van insurance?

The price of your policy depends on several factors, including:

the van you’re insuring

your age and driving experience

how long you want the cover to last

If you want van insurance for more than 28 days, it may be cheaper to buy annual van insurance and cancel it when you no longer need it. However, be aware that you’ll be charged a fee of up to £70 for cancelling the policy, so make sure you factor that into your calculations.

How can I make temporary van insurance cheaper?

You can make short-term van insurance cheaper by offering to pay a higher voluntary excess, which may reduce your premium slightly. However, make sure you can afford the excess if you need to claim.

Agree to keep your mileage low and you may be offered a cheaper policy. The less time you spend on the road, the less likely you are to have an accident.

What information do I need to supply to get temporary van insurance?

You’ll need to share the following information:

your name and address

your licence details

your driving history

details about the van

dates that you want the cover to start and end

payment information

How to find the right temporary van insurance

To find the best temp van insurance policy, do the following:

Decide how long you need cover for

Work out the level of cover you need

Shop around to find the best deal