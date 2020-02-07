How to get van insurance for one day

If you need to use a van for just one day, you still need to make sure you are insured to legally drive.

The cheapest way to insure a van for one day is to get a short term insurance policy. If you buy an annual policy and cancel it you could be charged a fee of up to £70.

Short term van insurance gives you the same protection as an annual policy; here is what van insurance covers.

When might you need one day van insurance?

A temporary van insurance policy might be useful if you are:

Moving home and need to borrow a van to move your furniture

Driving a van home you have just bought and are yet to arrange an annual van insurance policy

Sharing the driving on a holiday or long trip in someone else's van

Should you become a named driver?

If you borrow a friend's van, you could get added to their policy for a short period, rather than taking out 24 hour van insurance.

However, this could mean you affect their policy and no claims bonus if you have an accident while driving their van.

Here is how short term van insurance works

Can you get one day van cover?

There are often restrictions to getting one day van insurance, including thing like:

You must be over 21 and under 75 years old

You must have less than 8 points on your driving licence

You must have held your licence for at least a year

Your van cannot cost more than a certain amount, e.g. £60,000

Your van cannot weigh more than 3.5 tonnes

Not all insurers share these restrictions, so check the policy documents before you get a quote.

Use this comparison to find van insurance policies that could cover you for just one day. Compare as many quotes as possible to find the right cover at the cheapest price.