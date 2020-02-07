Compare these companies that can offer insurance if you only need to drive a van for 1 day or for a single journey.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
Enter your details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best 1 day van insurance policies. Consider whether you need any extras such as breakdown or legal cover or if you need your van insured while driving abroad.
Compare your options
Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest 1 day van insurance policy might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.
Apply and save
Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best 1 day van insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Maximum Weight
|3.5 tonnes
|Permanent UK Resident
If you need to use a van for just one day, you still need to make sure you are insured to legally drive.
The cheapest way to insure a van for one day is to get a short term insurance policy. If you buy an annual policy and cancel it you could be charged a fee of up to £70.
Short term van insurance gives you the same protection as an annual policy; here is what van insurance covers.
A temporary van insurance policy might be useful if you are:
Moving home and need to borrow a van to move your furniture
Driving a van home you have just bought and are yet to arrange an annual van insurance policy
Sharing the driving on a holiday or long trip in someone else's van
If you borrow a friend's van, you could get added to their policy for a short period, rather than taking out 24 hour van insurance.
However, this could mean you affect their policy and no claims bonus if you have an accident while driving their van.
Here is how short term van insurance works
There are often restrictions to getting one day van insurance, including thing like:
You must be over 21 and under 75 years old
You must have less than 8 points on your driving licence
You must have held your licence for at least a year
Your van cannot cost more than a certain amount, e.g. £60,000
Your van cannot weigh more than 3.5 tonnes
Not all insurers share these restrictions, so check the policy documents before you get a quote.
Use this comparison to find van insurance policies that could cover you for just one day. Compare as many quotes as possible to find the right cover at the cheapest price.
It is illegal to drive in the UK without insurance it and you could face a fixed fine, six points on your licence and your van being seized and destroyed.
Yes, you can get short term van insurance that can last from one day up to three months. Here is when you should consider short term van insurance.
Both types of policy cover the same things, however van insurance can protect vehicles used commercially and cover their contents, e.g. tools.
You need to call your insurer on their claims line, which is on your policy documents. The process should be the same as making a car insurance claim.
We include one day van insurance policies available from our panel of insurers and brokers. They are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 30 March, 2022