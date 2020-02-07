<Van insurance

Compare these companies that can offer insurance if you only need to drive a van for 1 day or for a single journey.

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare 1 day van insurance

Enter your details

Let us know what you need so that we can find our best 1 day van insurance policies. Consider whether you need any extras such as breakdown or legal cover or if you need your van insured while driving abroad.

Compare your options

Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest 1 day van insurance policy might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.

Apply and save

Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best 1 day van insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.

Van insurance deals

Compare another type of van insurance

How to get van insurance for one day

If you need to use a van for just one day, you still need to make sure you are insured to legally drive.

The cheapest way to insure a van for one day is to get a short term insurance policy. If you buy an annual policy and cancel it you could be charged a fee of up to £70.

Short term van insurance gives you the same protection as an annual policy; here is what van insurance covers.

When might you need one day van insurance?

A temporary van insurance policy might be useful if you are:

  • Moving home and need to borrow a van to move your furniture

  • Driving a van home you have just bought and are yet to arrange an annual van insurance policy

  • Sharing the driving on a holiday or long trip in someone else's van

Should you become a named driver?

If you borrow a friend's van, you could get added to their policy for a short period, rather than taking out 24 hour van insurance.

However, this could mean you affect their policy and no claims bonus if you have an accident while driving their van.

Here is how short term van insurance works

Can you get one day van cover?

There are often restrictions to getting one day van insurance, including thing like:

  • You must be over 21 and under 75 years old

  • You must have less than 8 points on your driving licence

  • You must have held your licence for at least a year

  • Your van cannot cost more than a certain amount, e.g. £60,000

  • Your van cannot weigh more than 3.5 tonnes

Not all insurers share these restrictions, so check the policy documents before you get a quote.

Use this comparison to find van insurance policies that could cover you for just one day. Compare as many quotes as possible to find the right cover at the cheapest price.

One day van insurance FAQs

About our van insurance comparison

