Often thought of as more of a novelty than a serious business venture, the new era of celebrity business owners are using their massive social followings to launch big brands and are going head-to-head with some of the best-known names in beauty, fashion and the health and wellness industries. However, with more and more celebs getting into the 'business' world, they're not only competing with established brands but also each other - so, which celebrity-owned brands are the most popular? The most popular celebrity-owned brands Money.co.uk looked at Google search data for celebrity businesses, as well as the number of Instagram followers and hashtags for each company to find the 50 hottest celebrity brands and have highlighted the top 10 below.

Huda Beauty - Huda Kattan With an incredible 49.7 million Instagram followers, it’s hardly a surprise that Huda Beauty tops the list of the hottest celebrity brands. Founded by social media sensation Huda Kattan, Forbes estimates that Huda Beauty brings in around $200 million in annual sales. Kattan has also expanded into the fragrance and skincare industries, although neither quite made the cut for our Top 50. Yeezy - Kanye West Taking the number two spot, is Yeezy, the collaboration between rapper and producer Ye (or Kanye West to most of us), because who doesn’t want a shoe that looks like a plastic crab and costs as much on the resale market as a small family car? Launched in 2015, the Yeezy brand has quickly become a streetwear behemoth, generating a monstrous $1.7 billion in annual revenue in 2020, netting the artist $191 million in royalties last year alone, and placing second on our overall list of hottest celebrity brands. Beats - Dr. Dre Placing 3rd on our list for hottest celebrity brand was audio mainstay Beats – proving that nobody has forgotten about Dre. While the hip-hop mogul made a not-so-small fortune selling the company to Apple for a cool $3 billion back in 2014, the brand is still synonymous with Dr. Dre, who on top of being one of the most influential rap artists and producers of all time, also inspired a generation of high school kids to beg their parents for a pair of Beats Solos for every Christmas from 2006-2012.

Explore our top 50 hottest celebrity brands below. Updated 13 January 2022 Rank Brand Type Celeb Insta Followers Global Search Volume Hashtags Score 1 Huda Beauty Beauty Huda Kattan 49,700,000 5,400,000 29,821,932 86.6 2 Yeezy Clothing/Fashion Kanye West 3,200,000 32,880,000 17,000,000 81.7 3 Beats Tech Dr. Dre 3,900,000 18,000,000 24,000,000 71.5 4 Cr7 Clothing/Fashion Cristiano Ronaldo 4,700,000 21,960,000 12,000,000 68.5 5 Fabletics Clothing/Activewear Kate Hudson 1,900,000 14,640,000 474,577 62.4 6 Kylie Cosmetics Beauty Kylie Jenner 25,400,000 4,416,000 4,933,519 62.4 7 Fenty Beauty Beauty Rihanna 10,200,000 6,600,000 5,369,570 58.6 8 Skims Clothing/Lingerie Kim Kardashian 3,500,000 12,000,000 110,838 54.9 9 Jeffree Star Cosmetics Beauty Jeffree Star 6,400,000 1,620,000 3,365,772 48.5 10 Savage X Fenty Clothing/Lingerie Rihanna 4,600,000 5,400,000 325,521 44.6 11 Florence By Mills Beauty Millie Bobby Brown 2,600,000 4,416,000 988,905 44.0 12 Kylie Skin Skincare Kylie Jenner 5,400,000 1,320,000 383,259 32.3 13 Kkw Beauty (SKKN) Beauty Kim Kardashian 4,700,000 1,086,000 880,538 31.4 14 Rare Beauty Beauty Selena Gomez 2,800,000 2,412,000 550,997 29.6 15 Goop Lifestyle & Wellness Gwyneth Paltrow 1,700,000 2,952,000 262,985 26.6 16 Kvd Vegan Beauty Beauty Kat Von D 5,800,000 144,000 349,475 26.6 17 Ivy Park Clothing/Activewear Beyoncé 1,200,000 2,952,000 522,797 26.3 18 Kendall And Kylie Clothing/Fashion Kendall and Kylie Jenner 5,200,000 325,200 321,340 25.1 19 Good American Clothing/Fashion Khloe Kardashian 2,100,000 1,980,000 84,933 24.5 20 The Row Clothing/Fashion Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 1,600,000 1,320,000 183,361 19.1 21 Teremana Tequila Alcohol The Rock 779,000 1,980,000 38,368 18.8 22 818 Tequila Alcohol Kendall Jenner 762,000 1,896,000 11,292 17.9 23 Ciroc Vodka Alcohol Diddy 190,000 1,980,000 54,358 16.1 24 Trinny London Beauty Trinny Woodall 367,000 1,812,000 14,902 15.4 25 Sjp By Sarah Jessica Parker Clothing/Fashion Sarah Jessica Parker 909,000 1,320,000 28,465 14.5 26 Jlo Beauty Beauty Jennifer Lopez 733,000 1,320,000 98,838 14.2 27 Fenty Skin Skincare Rihanna 993,000 1,086,000 114,474 13.9 28 Uncommon James Jewelry Kristin Cavallari 994,000 1,086,000 17,485 13.1 29 Supergoop Skincare Maria Sharapova 473,000 1,320,000 56,285 12.6 30 Hello Bello Parenting/Early Years Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 394,000 1,320,000 24,844 11.9 31 Rem Beauty Beauty Ariana Grande 1,100,000 726,000 59,633 11.3 32 Humanrace Skincare Pharrell 200,000 1,320,000 5,731 10.8 33 Kkw Fragrance Personal Care Kim Kardashian 1,300,000 486,000 84,574 10.7 34 Casamigos Tequila Alcohol George Clooney 213,000 1,428,000 96,593 10.1 35 Draper James Clothing/Fashion Reese Witherspoon 851,000 726,000 39,710 9.9 36 Aviation Gin Alcohol Ryan Reynolds 316,000 1,086,000 30,992 9.8 37 The Honest Co Parenting/Early Years Jessica Alba 1,000,000 486,000 81,251 9.2 38 Pleasing By Harry Styles Beauty Harry Styles 1,100,000 55,200 273,581 8.0 39 Honest Beauty Beauty Jessica Alba 570,000 594,000 59,436 7.7 40 Sean John Clothing/Fashion Diddy 264,000 726,000 71,040 7.3 41 Meaningful Beauty Beauty Cindy Crawford 72,800 888,000 6,845 7.0 42 About Face Beauty Halsey 220,000 726,000 46,101 6.8 43 Haus Laboratories Beauty Lady Gaga 851,000 177,600 150,894 6.7 44 Calia Clothing/Activewear Carrie Underwood 574,000 486,000 36,915 6.7 45 Victoria Beckham Beauty Beauty Victoria Beckham 538,000 486,000 15,934 6.4 46 Kora Organics Skincare Miranda Kerr 436,000 486,000 42,198 6.1 47 Lc By Lauren Conrad Clothing/Fashion Lauren Conrad 1,100,000 19,200 26,105 5.7 48 Just Water Food & Drink Jaden Smith 424,000 486,000 5,230 5.7 49 Happy Dance Health & Wellness Kristen Bell 55,800 726,000 192 5.7 50 Mendi Health & Wellness Megan Rapinoe 16,200 726,000 3,205 5.5

Top 10 celebrity beauty brands

Huda Beauty - Huda Kattan Taking the number in the beauty and cosmetics category was our overall winner Huda Kattan, founded by the eponymous influencer, with a staggering 5.4 million annual searches and 29.8 million hashtags. Kylie Cosmetics - Kylie Jenner At one point the absolute hottest cosmetic brand in the world, Kylie Cosmetics, fronted by Kylie Jenner, slipped to second place in our 2021 study. However, between the 24 year old’s (disputed) billion dollar net worth, and 4.4 million annual searches, we doubt they’ll be tears from the Jenner-Kardashian household over 2nd place. That said, if there were, they do have a selection of water resistant eye-liners. Fenty Beauty – Rihanna Barbados’ new national hero, international music sensation Rhianna, grabs the bronze medal for hottest beauty brand with her Fenty Beauty line. With a massive 6.6 million searches and 10.2 million Instagram followers, the brand has made headlines thanks to its emphasis on inclusivity through catering to over 50 skin tones. Top 10 celebrity skincare brands

Kylie Skin - Kylie Jenner While just missing out on the top spot for overall beauty products, Kylie Jenner reigns supreme in the skincare category, with her Kylie Skin line, founded in 2014, being the name on everyone’s lips… and Google searches. Fenty Skin – Rihanna Robyn ‘Rhianna’ Fenty’s Fenty Skin grabbed the number two spot on our list, pushing above the competition thanks to its massive social media reach. Part of the LVMH juggernaut, the launch of Fenty in 2017 marked the first time in history a black woman has headed a luxury brand for the organisation and reported revenues of $5 billion in 2021. Supergoop! - Maria Sharapova No relation to lifestyle brand “Goop” (don’t worry, they’re coming later), Supergoop! is the sunscreen brand founded by Holly Thaggard, which has set out to change the way people think about sunscreen and make SPF protection a daily healthy habit. Tennis ace Maria Sharapova (who somehow is still only 34) joined the Supergoop! team in 2014 as a co-owner after being a fan of the product in her tennis career. Top 10 celebrity food & drink brands

Just Water - Jaden Smith Not content with topping the charts or being the next Karate Kid, Jaden Smith was intent on giving us all an inferiority complex by starting a plastic free bottled water company when he was just 12 years old. Made from almost 90% plant-derived materials, the empty packaging is also shipped as flat sheets that use significantly less space than preformed plastic bottles and reducing the company’s carbon footprint as a result. ZOA Energy - Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Finally… a list featuring the ‘Great One’, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson . If just like Johnson you wake up at 3am every day ‘clanging and banging’ at the gym (and who doesn’t?), then you might need a little pick-me-up. Luckily, you can always reach for the most electrifying man’s ZOA energy drink, launched 2021, with John Shulman, Dave Rienzi and longtime business partner Dany Garcia. Clearly customers could smell what The Rock was cooking with ZOA taking the title as fastest-rising celebrity backed brand on our list, amazing over 300k instagram followers and upwards of 140k search in less than a year, laying the SmackDown on the competition. The energy drink is one of Johnson’s many business ventures, which include a clothing range, tequila brand and production company. Once Upon a Farm - Jennifer Garner When she’s not acting in Hollywood movies or on the board of Save The Children USA, Jennifer Garner is a farmer. Once Upon a Farm is Garner’s venture and passion project that aims to create healthy food with organic, simple ingredients for children and toddlers, with some of the produce used coming from O’Farmer Jen’s own 100-year-old family farm. Featuring a wide range of flavours, Once Upon a Farm’s products are organic, natural, dairy free and feature no artificial ingredients or GMOs. Once Upon a Farm is also certified B Corp, with a goal to provide 1 million nutritious meals to children across rural America by 2024 and partners with Save the Children. Top 10 celebrity clothing brands

Yeezy - Kanye West Placing second overall across all categories, it was Ye’s (Kanye West) Yeezy collaboration with Adidas that took the honour as the hottest celebrity clothing brand in the world, according to our study. Don’t understand the Yeezy hype? Don’t fret, with odds of 2000/1 to get allocated a ‘Yeezy raffle ticket’ to purchase a single pair, you probably couldn’t get your hands on one anyway. CR7 - Cristiano Ronaldo His return to the Premier League might not have worked out quite as people had hoped, but it’s hard to deny Cristiano Ronaldo is not only one of the greatest footballers in history, but also one of the hottest brands in the world. Ronaldo's CR7 clothing line scored a massive 21.9 million searches, along with 4.7 million Instagram followers and 12 million hashtags to secure the second place in our list, that’s not including the star’s 381 million personal Instagram followers. Fabletics - Kate Hudson Launched in 2013 by actress Kate Hudson and business partners Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler, Fabletics predominately aims to provide high quality ‘activewear’ for reasonable prices. Over the past decade the brand has risen from strength to strength, including the launch of several physical stores, pulling in revenue of over $500 million dollars in 2020. Top 10 celebrity health & wellness brands

Goop - Gwyneth Paltrow Goop, the wellness brand founded and fronted by Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008, gets 2.9 million searches a year and boasts 1.7 million Instagram followers. So what does Goop sell? Well, all manner of things including “Psychic Vampire Repellent Spray”, stickers that may or may not promote healing, jade eggs that should probably stay far away from your body, coffee enema kits, and of course a $35,000 pyramid shaped chest of drawers, should any of that tickle your fancy. Happy Dance - Kristen Bell Just a year and a bit on from its launch in October 2020, Happy Dance from The Good Place star Kristen Bell, secures a high spot on our list of hottest celebrity wellness brands. Offering a range of CBD skincare products, through Happy Dance, Bell says she wants to “help turn down the volume on life’s chaos jussst a little bit, in order to help care for the people who spend so much time taking care of everyone else”. 1% of all profits from the company are donated to New Way of Life Reentry Project, an organisation that provides housing, case management, pro bono legal services, advocacy, and leadership development for women rebuilding their lives after prison. Mendi - Megan Rapinoe Taking the bronze medal in our hottest celebrity wellness brands is USA football star (and all-round badass) Megan Rapinoe’s Mendi. Another CBD based product. Mendi focuses on recovery and pain management, particularly for those with active lifestyles, fronted by the iconic winger and all-time USA soccer great, Rapinoe.

Methodology and sources By collating brands mentioned in articles such as “The 10 Most Successful Celebrity Brands” we created a seed list of more than 250 businesses where celebrities were an owner, founder, or significant investor.

Annual global search volume - Google Keyword Planner (correct as of 16/12/21)

Follower and hashtag data sourced from Instagram (correct as of 20/12/21)

Brands were scored on their performance in each category using a min-max normalisation formula and combined to create an overall popularity score.