Should you get a lifetime ISA?

Lifetime ISAs were launched in 2017 to allow people over 18 and under 40 to save for their first home or retirement tax-free. They’re one of the five types of ISA currently available along with Cash ISAs, Stocks and Shares ISAs, Junior ISAs and Innovative Finance ISAs.

Adults can pay some or all of their annual ISA allowance of £20,000 (in the 2021-22 tax year) into one of each type every tax year, including up to £4,000 in a Lifetime ISA.

What is a Lifetime ISA?

A Lifetime ISA is a government-backed savings scheme designed to help you save towards your first home, retirement or both. You can put your money into a Cash or Stocks and Shares Lifetime ISA.

You can save up to £4,000 a year into a Lifetime ISA and the government will reward you with a 25% bonus of the amount you’ve paid in - adding up to £1,000 extra. Each tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April the following year.

You can only open one between the ages of 18 to 40, although you can pay in and still receive the extra government cash until you’re 50.

You can access the money whenever you like, but only get the bonus if you use the cash to either buy your first home or take it out after you turn 60. If you withdraw the money for any other reason, you will lose 25% of it as the government takes its money back plus a little extra.

How does the bonus work?

The bonus is calculated and paid monthly, so you will earn 25% of the amount you pay in over a year up to £4,000.

For example, before interest is added, if you pay in £4,000 during the first year, your balance would increase to £5,000 with the 25% bonus. You then earn interest or have the potential to get investment growth on the whole amount. If you added another £4,000 the next year, you would get another £1,000 bonus, making your total savings £10,000.

If you only pay in £3,000 over the year you’ll get a bonus of £750, taking your balance up to £3,750 before interest or investment growth.

You can continue to pay in £4,000 a year and earn the bonus until the day before you turn 50. After that, you can keep the money in your account and continue to earn interest or get investment growth on it.

Who can open a Lifetime ISA?

To qualify for a Lifetime ISA you have to:

Be at least 18 years old

Be younger than 40 years old

Be a UK resident (or a member of the armed forces overseas or the spouse/civil partner of one)

Can you have a joint Lifetime ISA?

No, you can only open one in your own name, but you and your partner can both take out a Lifetime ISA and get the bonus if you qualify.

Can you withdraw money from a Lifetime ISA?

You can only withdraw without penalty or charges for the following reasons:

To use as a deposit on your first home (first-time buyers only)

To use in later life (from age 60)

You’re terminally ill and have less than a year to live

If you withdraw money for any other reason, you will face a 25% deduction on the amount you withdraw, which means you’ll be charged more than the bonus you received.