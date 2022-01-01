Claire Flynn

Claire writes and edits a range of mortgage-related content for money.co.uk, including guides on first-time buyer mortgages, remortgaging and buy-to-let mortgages.
She is also the mortgages spokesperson, providing insights to help people across the UK understand their mortgage options.
Previously Claire was the editor for a property marketing company in Scotland, where she regularly wrote and edited content about the property and mortgage market.
She is passionate about creating useful guides and articles which explain complex topics, allowing people to easily find the information they need.
MA (Hons) History & Politics, University of Glasgow