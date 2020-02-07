How will Brexit affect your finances?

Employment and benefits

Unemployment rates are down to 4.1% compared to 5% in February 2016. This suggests that Brexit has had little impact on job opportunities so far.

But the effect Brexit will have on UK employment and benefit payments is still speculative:

If the economy grows , employment opportunities and wages could go up and benefit payments would likely stay the same.

If the economy shrinks, unemployment could rise and wages may not keep up with the cost of inflation. Benefits payments may also be cut.

It will take at least two years for Britain to leave the EU from 29 March 2017, which is when article 50 was triggered. Any changes to unemployment or benefits payments will depend on the overall performance of the economy.

House prices

The Halifax House Price Index reports that house prices fell 0.4% between October 2018 and December 2018.

House prices are showing no signs of dropping too drastically yet; good news for existing homeowners, but less promising for first time buyers.

Travel

Leaving the EU could impact the cost of your holidays and the level of consumer protection you enjoy abroad:

Flight prices : Britain will need to renegotiate air traffic regulation, as part of a revised trade agreement when it leaves the EU. This may mean that budget airlines up their prices to compensate for restrictions on travel routes, and the instability of the pound.

Travel money : The value of the pound against the euro has fluctuated since the Brexit vote, It's more important than ever to shop around to make sure you get the most for your money.

EHIC : The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) gives UK citizens free or low-cost healthcare in other EU countries. This may be scrapped when Britain leaves the EU, and the cost of travel insurance could rise.

Flight delay compensation : If you face long flight delays, EU regulation currently entitles you to up to €600 compensation. After Brexit, there is no guarantee that these rights will still protect British travellers.

Mobile phone charges: The cost of using your mobile phone abroad could rise, as caps on roaming charges may not apply once Britain has left the EU.

Food shopping

The cost of your weekly food shop could go up, due to our reliance on food we import from EU countries and the weakening pound.

According to a study by mySupermarket, food prices increased at the end of last year, but were still 3% lower than they were in December 2015.