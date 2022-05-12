Nevertheless, many couple like the idea of having a wedding list with special and memorable items for their home.

Now that many couple live together before they get married or have lived in their own flat or house for several years, there is less need for new crockery, cutlery and pots and pans.

Traditionally, a couple would draw up a wedding list with items on it that they could use to furnish their new home when they first moved in together.

How much to spend on a wedding present depends very much on how close you are to the couple, how long you have known them and what sort of wedding it is.

It can be tricky deciding how much to spend on a wedding gift and there is no hard and fast rule.

Wedding traditions are different around the world but in the UK it is customary to give a wedding gift to the two people getting married or having a civil partnership ceremony.

How much to spend on a wedding gift in the UK?

Whether or not you actually attend the wedding, as a guest you are frequently expected to give a gift.

You do not have to spend a lot of money – often couples appreciate thoughtful and personalised presents that you have chosen carefully for them or that you have made yourself.

As a rough rule of thumb, this is how much you might want to consider spending either as a gift or a cash donation, based on calculations from Hitched.co.uk.

The guide is for individuals, so if you are a couple you might want to increase the amount you give.

Wedding presents to acquaintances, work colleagues and people who are not close friends

around £30

There is an unspoken hierarchy at a wedding and often it is only close friends and family who are invited to the ceremony and the reception.

If you are invited to a wedding and do not fall into this category and are invited to the evening event only, you are not usually expected to bring a wedding gift.

Nevertheless, many people do, and usually spend in the region of £20 to £30, according to Hitched.co.uk

You could choose something thoughtful for their home together or an experience day that they could share at a later date.

Whatever you choose, make sure it is something that they will appreciate and which fits their personal taste.

If you do not know them well and you are stuck for ideas, or you do not really know their personal style, you could play it safe by giving cash or a gift voucher.

If you are wondering how much to put in a wedding card, around £20 to £30 is a generous amount.

You have been invited to the wedding ceremony, meal and evening reception

up to £75

If you are an all-day guest then the happy couple will probably have spent around £100 on your meal and drinks, so a gift of between £50 and £75 is appropriate.

Of course, all gifts should be based on what you can personally afford, and your friends will not want to get into debt just to give them a wedding gift.

If you are close friends, a gift of £75 is considered about the right amount. If you are a couple and know them well, a joint gift of £100 to £150 might be expected.