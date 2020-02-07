<Credit Cards

How to compare credit cards for debt consolidation

1

Compare cards

Use our credit card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.

2

Check the eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card and have proof of ID.

3

Apply for the card you want

Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.

Credit cards for debt consolidation

Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 21 months with no fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Once the 0% deals end, you will be charged at 20.9% p.a. variable on any outstanding balances. Earn up to 15% cashback through Retailer Offer, a free service through Online and Mobile Banking.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,500
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 24 months with a 3% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
A 3% fee is applied to balance transfers at application (minimum £3). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period of 24 or 16 months instead depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 22 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with no fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (21 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 21 months with no fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (21 Mths)
No balance transfer fee applies to transfers made within the first 3 months. For transfers made after this period, the fee may vary.
Balance Transfer fee of 0% or 1% applies to transfers made within your first three months, depending on your individual circumstances. The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 17 or 13 months instead, depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
M&S Bank Shopping Plus Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 23 months with a 2.9% fee (£5 min.)
Purchases
0% for 23 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
M&S Bank Shopping Plus Credit Card
Transfer a balance within 90 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 2.9% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 32 Months Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.24% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 32 Months Credit Card
Balance transfer fee of 2.24% or 3% applies to transfers made at application(£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 32 or 24 months depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Lloyds Bank 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Balance transfers
0% for 18 months with a 2.99% fee
Purchases
0% for 21 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Lloyds Bank 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Balance Transfers must be completed within the first 90 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Santander Everyday Long Term Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 31 months with a 2.75% fee (£5 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Santander Everyday Long Term Balance Transfer Credit Card
Once the 0% deal ends the balance transfer rate will be 20.9% p.a. variable with a 3% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,500
UK Resident
MBNA Long Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.89% fee
Purchases
21.94% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
MBNA Long Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance Transfers must be made within the first 60 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
MBNA Long 0% Money Transfer Card
Balance transfers
0% for 12 months with a 4% fee
Purchases
22.94% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
22.9% APR
MBNA Long 0% Money Transfer Card
Balance Transfers and Money Transfers must be completed within the first 60 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 22.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 22.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.89% fee
Purchases
0% for 9 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance Transfers must be completed within the first 90 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Barclaycard Rewards Credit Card
Balance transfers
22.9% p.a. variable
Purchases
22.9% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
22.9% APR
Barclaycard Rewards Credit Card
Sign up for a Barclaycard and get up to five months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade. Continues as paid subscription after trial ends. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 22.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 22.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (23.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 19 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 19 months
Representative APR (variable)
23.9% APR
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (23.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 23.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Lloyds Bank Platinum Low Rate Credit Card
Balance transfers
9.94% p.a.variable with no fee
Purchases
9.94% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
9.9% APR
Lloyds Bank Platinum Low Rate Credit Card
Transfer a balance within 90 days of opening an account to get the no fee deal; otherwise the fee will be 5% thereafter. You may be eligible to apply for a second credit card. Conditions apply.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 9.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 9.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
£20 Cashback on balance transfers £2,500 or more. Ends 7th April 2022.T&C's apply
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (30 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 30 months with a 1.5% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
19.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (30 Mths)
Balance transfer fee of 1.5% applies to transfers made at application(£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Once the 0% deal ends the balance transfer rate will be 19.95% p.a. variable with a 3% fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 19.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 19.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
MBNA Ltd Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 28 months with a 0.99% fee
Purchases
21.94% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
MBNA Ltd Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths)
Balance Transfers must be made within the first 60 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (21.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.94% fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (21.9%)
Earn cashback on credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (21.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 19 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 19 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident

Consolidating debt with a credit card

Combining several debts into single balance on a credit card is known as debt consolidation. Using a credit card to consolidate your debt can be cheaper than other options, such as a personal loan.

Why consolidate debt?

Keeping track of debt spread over several credit cards or loans can be complicated and difficult. Debt consolidations allows lenders to combine that debt and then pay it off with a single monthly payment. Not only does it simply you debt payments, it can be cheaper as you'll pay less in interest.

Should you consolidate your debts?

Read more about whether consolidating your debt is right for you

How to consolidate debt using a credit card

You could reduce the interest you pay on your balances by moving them to a consolidation credit card. It's best to find one that either charges a lower interest rate or comes with an interest free period.

It will cost less to clear what you owe if you pay less interest, because more of what you repay will go towards clearing the balance quicker.

If you have several outstanding credit card balances, moving them all to one consolidation credit card can also make it easier to keep track of what you owe, and stay on top of your repayments. This means you are less likely to miss payments, which can damage your credit record and come with expensive fees.

How to set up a balance transfer

Learn more about how to move debt from one card to another

How to choose the best balance transfer

Our comparison table above includes many credit cards in the UK that offer a balance transfer, including:

  • Cards that offer a 0% interest rate for a promotional period

  • Cards that let you pay off the transferred balance at a set interest rate

Enter your total outstanding card balance and your current credit card provider at the top of the table. We will show you how much each balance transfer deal could save you, and the time it would take you to pay off your balance.

Salman Haqqiquotation mark
Debt consolidation credit cards offer a good opportunity to take control of your finances and manage your debt. Be careful not to fall into the same situation, by setting realistic budgets and spending habits. 
Salman Haqqi, Personal Finance Editor

How much does a balance transfer cost?

Our table includes details of the interest rate you would pay on any purchases you make on the card, and the costs of making a balance transfer on each one, which are:

  • The interest rate

  • Details of any interest free period offered

  • The balance transfer fee, if one is charged

Balance transfer fees are a percentage of the balance you transfer to the card. For example: on a card with a 3% fee, you would pay £30 to transfer a balance of £1,000. This fee is usually added to your balance, so the total balance you pay back will be £1,030.

They also come with the same fees and charges as other credit cards, including interest and charges for missing payments or going over your credit limit.

Can you use a credit card to consolidate other debts?

Yes, you could pay off an overdraft or loan using a money transfer credit card.

They let you send money to your bank account with 0% interest for several months. Here is how to make a money transfer.

Credit card consolidation FAQs

