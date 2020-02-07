Combining several debts into single balance on a credit card is known as debt consolidation. Using a credit card to consolidate your debt can be cheaper than other options, such as a personal loan.

Keeping track of debt spread over several credit cards or loans can be complicated and difficult. Debt consolidations allows lenders to combine that debt and then pay it off with a single monthly payment. Not only does it simply you debt payments, it can be cheaper as you'll pay less in interest.

You could reduce the interest you pay on your balances by moving them to a consolidation credit card. It's best to find one that either charges a lower interest rate or comes with an interest free period.

It will cost less to clear what you owe if you pay less interest, because more of what you repay will go towards clearing the balance quicker.

If you have several outstanding credit card balances, moving them all to one consolidation credit card can also make it easier to keep track of what you owe, and stay on top of your repayments. This means you are less likely to miss payments, which can damage your credit record and come with expensive fees.