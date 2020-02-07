Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,500
|UK Resident
Choose a consolidation credit card that could offer you a cheaper way to pay off your debt and combine it into a single monthly payment.
1
Compare cards
Use our credit card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.
2
Check the eligibility
Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card and have proof of ID.
3
Apply for the card you want
Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.
Combining several debts into single balance on a credit card is known as debt consolidation. Using a credit card to consolidate your debt can be cheaper than other options, such as a personal loan.
Keeping track of debt spread over several credit cards or loans can be complicated and difficult. Debt consolidations allows lenders to combine that debt and then pay it off with a single monthly payment. Not only does it simply you debt payments, it can be cheaper as you'll pay less in interest.
You could reduce the interest you pay on your balances by moving them to a consolidation credit card. It's best to find one that either charges a lower interest rate or comes with an interest free period.
It will cost less to clear what you owe if you pay less interest, because more of what you repay will go towards clearing the balance quicker.
If you have several outstanding credit card balances, moving them all to one consolidation credit card can also make it easier to keep track of what you owe, and stay on top of your repayments. This means you are less likely to miss payments, which can damage your credit record and come with expensive fees.
Our comparison table above includes many credit cards in the UK that offer a balance transfer, including:
Cards that offer a 0% interest rate for a promotional period
Cards that let you pay off the transferred balance at a set interest rate
Enter your total outstanding card balance and your current credit card provider at the top of the table. We will show you how much each balance transfer deal could save you, and the time it would take you to pay off your balance.
Debt consolidation credit cards offer a good opportunity to take control of your finances and manage your debt. Be careful not to fall into the same situation, by setting realistic budgets and spending habits. ”Salman Haqqi, Personal Finance Editor
Our table includes details of the interest rate you would pay on any purchases you make on the card, and the costs of making a balance transfer on each one, which are:
The interest rate
Details of any interest free period offered
The balance transfer fee, if one is charged
Balance transfer fees are a percentage of the balance you transfer to the card. For example: on a card with a 3% fee, you would pay £30 to transfer a balance of £1,000. This fee is usually added to your balance, so the total balance you pay back will be £1,030.
They also come with the same fees and charges as other credit cards, including interest and charges for missing payments or going over your credit limit.
Yes, you could pay off an overdraft or loan using a money transfer credit card.
They let you send money to your bank account with 0% interest for several months. Here is how to make a money transfer.
It can be if you can get a good deal and pay off the card quickly, although paying off your debts with your savings is usually cheaper if you can afford it.
Some cards offer 0% interest for a period of several months, but they usually come with transfer fees and are not available to everyone.
It can only take a few days but might take up to two weeks to get a new credit card and up to another week to make the balance transfer.
Your provider will let you transfer a percentage of your credit limit (usually 90-95%).
Yes, as long as you don't go over the percentage of your credit limit you can use.
This will be confirmed by your provider after they approve your application. Here is how credit limits work and how much it costs if you exceed it.
Repay the amount that will clear your balance by the end of the 0% period by direct debit each month so you never miss a payment or pay interest.
Yes, lenders decide whether to offer you a balance transfer as well as what APR and credit limit they offer you based on your credit record.
