Cathy Hudson

James has spent the past 15 years writing and editing personal finance news, specialising in consumer rights, pensions, insurance, property and investments - picking up a series of awards for his journalism along the way.
His past roles include money editor for Mirror Online, editor of Yahoo Finance UK and content editor at MSN Money and he has been a regular contributor to national radio shows including TalkRadio and the BBC World Service on money matters.
Our personal finance experts show the history of contactless payments and sieve through the fiction and facts to debunk seven common myths around contactless payments.Read More
The State Pension is not the same for everyone, and understanding how much you get can be confusing. Here is how the State Pension works and what it could pay you.Read More
Breakups can be difficult when finances are involved and often money is one of the most contentious of issues between you and your ex-partner. Money.co.uk share several simple steps to ease the process of financial separation and keep yourself protected.Read More
Money.co.uk highlights what you can receive from your local authority for free such as a variety of different services, support schemes and freebies.Read More
Almost a year on from the first ‘Shop Now, Stress Later Report’ the personal finance experts at money.co.uk have crunched the numbers to find out if the British public is still spending now, and worrying about the consequences later.Read More
The credit cards team at money.co.uk have partnered with Zack Stone, an Engagement Ring Specialist at Jewellers Steven Stone, to reveal some of the most iconic and valuable celebrity engagement rings of all time.Read More
Profiting from stocks and shares has been around for hundreds of years. But some people get their inspiration for financial decisions from key figures, even celebrities. Money.co.uk investigate which celebrities have influenced stock prices the most, from just a single Tweet.Read More
How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain allRead More
American Express has announced that from August, they are set to cut their cashback rates. The personal finance experts at money.co.uk comment on how this could impact customers.Read More
The personal finance experts at money.co.uk comment on if a holiday home investment is worth it, after a number of high profile individuals are reportedly set to lose millions on investments.Read More
Following news of the government's new scheme, which allows borrowers to purchase a house with only a 5% deposit, banks have released their 95% LTV products, money.co.uk comments.Read More
As the tax year begins, many will consider putting money into an investment ISA. Money.co.uk comment on if opening one is worth the investment.Read More