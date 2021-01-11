Last updated: 11 January, 2021

Yes, but many cards specify a minimum income. If you earn less than this each year, you will not be able to get the card.

For example, if a credit card is only available for people who earn more than £15,000 and you earn £13,000 a year before tax, you will be turned down if you apply.

A low income credit card is designed for those who are on low salaries, so that can get the credit they need.

Where can you find a credit card for low income?

Our table above shows every low income credit card in the UK that may accept you if your salary is £10,000 or less. It also shows for each card:

The APR

The interest free period on the first purchases you make

The length of the balance transfer deal if it offers one

Will you be accepted for a low income credit card?

Even if your income is enough to get a credit card, you may also need to be:

Employed or self employed

Living permanently in the UK

More than 18 years old

They will also look at your credit record when you apply to check your financial circumstances meet their requirements.

Here is what you can do to find a credit card that will accept you.

What if you have no income?

Some cards do not specify a minimum income in their terms and conditions, but they will still check if you will be able to afford repayments. Even if you do not have a regular wage, they could count the following as income:

Self employed income

Your pension

Savings interest

Rental income

Are there credit cards for people on benefits?

Yes. As mentioned above, many low income credits don't have specific income requirements. But most lenders do check to make sure you will be able to afford repayments as par of the application process.

So, even if you don't have a regular income, but you get benefit payments such as a Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Universal Credit they'll be factored into your eligibility.

Use credit cards carefully

If you need to borrow money urgently, even a low income credit card could make your financial situation worse unless you use it very carefully.

You will need to avoid:

Dealing with financial difficulties

If you are considering a credit card to pay your mortgage or another urgent bill, here are some less risky ways to pay it.