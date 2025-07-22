Meet Dominique: the singer-turned-sauce-entrepreneur spicing up the UK’s kitchens

Business name: Woolf’s Kitchen

Industry: Food

Founded in: 2020

Top business product: Business insurance

Key learning: “Don’t overthink it. Just start. Even if it’s small, take the first step and build from there. Momentum and clarity come from action.”

Dominique Woolf is the founder of Woolf’s Kitchen, a bold, flavour-packed condiment brand inspired by her Thai roots. What started with a tamarind sauce and a spark of inspiration has since grown into an award-winning range, a bestselling cookbook, and a loyal fanbase who can’t get enough of her products.

What inspired you to launch Woolf’s Kitchen?

My Thai auntie, Auntie Dang, used to make incredible sauces, including a tamarind sauce that completely blew me away when I first tried it. It was so bold and different from anything I’d had before. That was the lightbulb moment. I’ve always been a foodie and a sauce lover, and launching Woolf’s Kitchen felt like the perfect way to channel that passion.

How did your past experiences shape your approach?

I started out in sales and recruitment, which has been hugely valuable. Sales is such a key part of any food business. I was also a singer-songwriter, and I’ve found surprising similarities between music and food – both require creativity, confidence, and putting yourself out there.

I later trained at Leiths School of Food and Wine, where the discipline and planning skills I learned helped me win The Great Cookbook Challenge TV show. Since then, I’ve written two cookbooks — Dominique’s Kitchen and The Asian Pantry — which have added credibility and a strong USP to the brand.

How would you describe the early days of Woolf’s Kitchen, and how did you manage financing and cash flow?

I launched during lockdown in 2020, with three kids under five at home. It was chaotic! I made sales calls during nap times, took the kids with me on deliveries, and worked late into the night. One big surprise was how much I loved it. I didn’t have a business plan – I just put one foot in front of the other. When nurseries reopened, it was life-changing. I actually looked forward to Monday mornings so I could get stuck into sales and building the business.

The business has been self-funded from the start. I launched with small batches to reduce risk and test the market, focusing on sales rather than spending on marketing. That lean approach worked for me – starting small gave me the flexibility to iterate and evolve as I went.

I’ve had public liability and business insurance from early on – it gave me peace of mind, especially when selling at markets or supplying retailers. I also use a dedicated business account, which has helped keep finances organised and made things much easier when it comes to tax and bookkeeping.

What have been the most challenging aspects of growing the business, and what are you proudest of so far?

Time has always been the biggest challenge, alongside the need for an experienced commercial partner to help scale the business. I know investment will be needed soon to grow the team and take things to the next level. One of my proudest achievements is seeing our Chilli Crunch become the best-selling chilli oil on Ocado.

What do you love most about running Woolf’s Kitchen, and what keeps you excited about the future?

I love hearing how much people enjoy our products. I also love building a brand and the buzz of creating new products. It’s a constant source of energy and inspiration. We’re currently revamping our labels to make the products even more user-friendly, and there are some exciting new flavours in development. Watch this space!

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs, and what's one thing you'd do differently looking back?

Get your systems in place early! Setting up an inventory management system sooner would’ve saved me time, stress, and money. Also, do your research. Understand your market and competitors, and immerse yourself in the category.

Network like crazy – food is a friendly industry, and there are amazing communities like Bread & Jam, Enterprise Nation, Virgin StartUp and Buy Women Built. LinkedIn is brilliant for connecting with peers and buyers, and Facebook groups like The FoodHub are goldmines of advice.

Finally, I would say that you just have to get out there and test your concept. A local farmer’s market is a great way to get real feedback and see if people are willing to pay for your product. Don’t overthink it. Just start. Even if it’s small, take the first step and build from there. Momentum and clarity come from action.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.