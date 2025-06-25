Meet Renée: one half of the entrepreneurial duo behind a zero-waste food delivery service

Business name: DabbaDrop

Convenience shouldn’t come at the planet’s expense.

That belief sits at the heart of DabbaDrop, a plant-based, planet-minded food delivery start-up founded in East London in 2018.

Since then, co-founders Renée Williams and Anshu Ahuja have built a loyal community of customers across the capital, all of whom receive delicious, waste-free meals delivered by bike in stainless steel tiffins known as dabbas.

Here, Renée reflects on how the idea was born, the challenges of building a business from scratch, and what the duo have learned on the journey so far.

What motivated you to set up your own business?

The heart of the idea came from Anshu’s hometown of Mumbai and the incredible dabbawala system there. It’s such a beautiful example of how food can be shared in a way that’s both deeply personal and completely waste-free. Watching these dabbawalas — generations of them — deliver home-cooked meals in reusable tiffin boxes, all without any single-use packaging, felt like a reminder that convenience doesn’t have to cost the earth.

We were also driven by frustration with the waste we saw everywhere in the takeaway world, but what really kept us going was this vision of a better way: delicious food, shared generously, with zero-waste and maximum care. For us, it’s about more than just feeding people, it’s about creating something that feels authentic and joyful.

What were you doing before launching DabbaDrop?

We both come from creative and production-focused worlds that, in a way, laid the foundation for what we’re doing now. Anshu was working as a documentary producer, and she’s always had deep roots in Indian home cooking – recipes passed down by generations of women in her family.

I was working as an event producer and had always been obsessed with the way food brings people together. I worked in some of London’s best restaurants, always on the hunt for those big, bold flavours and moments that feel like a real experience.

We shared a passion for food that’s not only delicious, but has a story and a sense of purpose. That’s what brought us together to create DabbaDrop.

Did you always think you’d run your own business?

Neither of us had this big plan to start a business – at the time we just wanted something that could be flexible and work around our small children. We also wanted to do something for ourselves, but with a greater purpose.

For both of us, it was this idea that just wouldn’t let go – something about the simplicity and generosity of sharing great food, the waste-free dabbawala tradition, and the joy of making people feel looked after. Over time, we realised we wanted to build something that was more than just another takeaway, and was about bringing people together around food.

How would you describe the early years?

A bit of a whirlwind! Lots of early mornings, late nights and learning as we went. We wore all the different hats, and often still do! It was definitely challenging, and we’ve encountered many hurdles along the way, but also many thrilling moments – seeing people’s eyes light up when they try our food for the first time, or when they post about it on instagram. We have an amazing team and we’ve built something that people are really loyal about. That feels good.

How did you finance the business?

We started small and bootstrapped for as long as we could, testing and tweaking as we went. We’ve always kept things lean and nimble, which I think has made us more resilient in the long run. When the time came to take things to the next level, we decided to tap into our amazing community – people who already understood and cared about what we were trying to build.

When we first raised funds, we were delivering to a tiny patch of London just one day a week. That investment gave us the breathing room to grow – to widen our delivery zone, add more delivery days, and reach more people. It helped turn a good idea into a functioning business with real momentum. Since then, we’ve grown steadily and sustainably, and now we’re starting to lay the groundwork for nationwide delivery. The raise wasn’t just about money – it connected us to a brilliant network of people who believe in what we’re building. That’s been just as powerful as the capital itself.

We’ve now done two rounds of community fundraising, and the response has been incredible. It’s been so humbling to see people from all over the world not only wanting to invest in DabbaDrop, but also asking how they can bring it to their own neighbourhoods, even as far as Mumbai, where the whole dabbawala tradition began!

Seeing that excitement and shared vision has been such a boost. It’s a constant reminder that what we’re building really resonates with people. It’s about more than just the food – it’s about creating something that feels like a movement that’s rooted in community.

What financial products have supported you?

In terms of financial products, we keep things pretty simple: we use an HSBC business bank account, which has supported us from day one, from managing day-to-day cash flow to receiving investor funds and handling payroll. It’s been a reliable backbone for our operations as we’ve grown.

What were some of the biggest challenges?

Delivery logistics has definitely been one of the biggest headaches, especially because we’re committed to zero-emissions. Add to that the seasonality of the business with busy periods and quieter stretches, and it’s a real juggling act.

Life after lockdown was interesting. During lockdown, people were so hungry for home-delivered meals, so we saw a huge surge in demand. But, as the world opened up again, we had to quickly adapt to changing routines and priorities.

There have been other practical challenges too, from landlords to lease agreements and managing the supply of dabbas from India and China. Tech has also been a big one for us. We didn’t come from a tech background, so building the digital systems to support our growth has been a learning curve.

We’ve had to learn by doing, finding our way through trial and error, and leaning on the amazing people around us. It’s easy to be pulled in a hundred different directions, but we’re getting better at focusing on what really matters: delivering great food in a way that’s genuinely sustainable and rooted in the idea of sharing.

If you could go back and do it all again, what would you do differently?

We learned the hard way that you don’t have to do it all yourself. It’s easy to feel like you should wear every hat, especially when you’re so invested in it, but finding the right people for the job makes all the difference.

Understanding finances from the outset has been another big one. In the early days, it felt like we were just trying to keep everything afloat, and the numbers were sometimes the last thing on our minds. But now we see how important it is to really understand the financial side of the business and to have control over it, not just for survival, but for growing in a sustainable way.

And, above all, I think we’d tell ourselves to believe in us more! It’s such a great concept and there’s a real passion behind it. If we could start again, we’d lean into that belief more, because looking back, that’s what’s carried us through.

What do you love most about running DabbaDrop?

It’s the feedback we get from our customers – knowing that we’re not just filling people’s bellies, but actually making them feel good about what they’re eating and how they’re consuming. It’s those small moments that really light us up. It’s also the knowledge that we’re doing things in a way that’s kind to the planet – it feels like we’re making a small but real difference.

What’s next for DabbaDrop?

We’re really focused on growing our community and expanding our reach, but always in a way that feels true to who we are. We’re preparing to expand our delivery radius nationwide, with a second UK city targeted by mid-2027. It’s exciting to imagine how our reusable dabbas might become part of people’s routines in other places, and to see how far we can take this zero-waste model.

We’re also exploring retail-ready versions of our sauces and spice blends, something people have been asking for for ages! We’re planning a pilot launch in 2026, and we’re so excited to see how our customers respond.

What would you say to someone considering setting up their own business?

Be prepared to work harder than you ever have, but also to be more inspired than you ever imagined. It’s a journey of constant learning – there’s no one-size-fits-all playbook, and that’s part of the magic. Surround yourself with people who share your values and can support you, and don’t be afraid to ask questions and get help when you need it. Most of all, believe in yourself and just go get it!

