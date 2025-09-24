Meet Emmanuel: the founder making pet wellness simple and effective

Business name: Pambros

Industry: Pet wellness

Founded in: 2024

Top business product: Small business loan

Key learning: “Start building your community as soon as possible. Those early, loyal customers? They’re everything. They don’t just buy from you, they grow with you.”

Emmanuel Ayeni’s path to entrepreneurship started in the homes of others. Working as a carer, he noticed that almost every household he visited had a dog or cat – companions that acted as emotional anchors and quiet healers.

He also noticed a recurring frustration: owners struggled to understand their pets’ health needs, often feeling lost amid expensive or confusing options. That experience sparked an idea: a brand built on transparency, quality, and the wellbeing of pets.

Pambros offers supplements designed with natural, science-backed ingredients that pets enjoy, while giving owners confidence in what they’re giving their furry friends. Here’s how Emmanuel turned compassion into a business that’s changing the way pet wellness is approached.

What inspired the creation of Pambros?

Pambros officially started in 2024, but the idea began years earlier when I worked as a carer. Almost every home I visited had a dog or cat – not just as pets, but as emotional anchors and quiet companions.

I’ll never forget one client who told me she didn’t know how to help her itchy dog, felt lost trying to figure it out, and that vets were so expensive. That really stuck with me. Later, I faced the same confusion myself – shelves full of products with hidden ingredients and no clear answers.

I created Pambros so every pet parent could find naturally formulated, trustworthy supplements they could feel good about. For me, it’s about making sure the animals who give us everything can thrive every day.

What were you doing before starting Pambros?

Before starting Pambros I worked as a carer, supporting people in their homes. That role taught me the real impact pets have on people’s wellbeing, which ultimately inspired the brand. I later moved into the fintech space, where I gained experience in sales and operations. That mix of empathy and strategy shaped how I built Pambros from the ground up.

What do you love most about what you do?

Seeing customer reviews where someone says their dog is walking easier again, or their cat finally drinks their goat milk – that’s the most rewarding part. I also love the creative freedom to build something meaningful and fun, from our packaging design to our partnerships with vets and pet parents.

How did you approach developing your product range, and what sets your supplements apart?

We started by identifying real problems — anxiety, allergies, mobility issues, gut health — and worked backwards from what pets actually need. We teamed up with vets and nutritionists, analysed the gaps in other brands, and focused on using natural, science-backed ingredients that work.

Every Pambros formula is made with purpose. From our Zero-Lactose Goat Milk to our calming chews, each product is designed to be both effective and enjoyable for pets. Helping animals feel better should never be a struggle.

What kind of customers come to Pambros, and how do they usually find you?

Our customers are pet parents who really care – the kind who read labels, ask questions, and treat their pets like family. They’re looking for naturally formulated solutions that work, and they find us when generic brands let them down. Most discover Pambros through social media, word of mouth, or online searches, often while looking for answers to itching, anxiety, or mobility issues.

What have been the biggest challenges and milestones since launching?

The biggest challenge has been getting visibility in such a crowded market, especially as a bootstrapped brand. But our biggest milestone so far has been seeing repeat customers and growing a genuine community around the brand. Being stocked on Amazon and getting featured in publications are also major steps forward.

Looking back, is there anything you’d do differently, or any advice you’d give your past self?

I’d tell myself to trust the process more and stop waiting for everything to be perfect. Done is better than perfect, especially when you’re just starting and learning as you go. I also think you’ve got to start building your community as soon as possible. Those early, loyal customers? They’re everything. They don’t just buy from you, they grow with you.

Have any financial products helped support the business?

Like many small businesses, we’ve relied on a mix of personal savings and credit cards in the early days. A small business loan gave us the breathing room to launch properly, helping us manage inventory costs and ad spend. We’ve also used business banking tools to keep things running smoothly. We’re still proudly self-funded – no outside investors, just smart decisions, careful reinvestment, and a lot of belief in what we’re building.

What’s next for Pambros?

We’re growing fast, with new dog supplements, probiotic powders, and functional treats on the way, and we’re excited to be launching our first cat supplements soon too, including Hairball Control Chews, Lysine Chews, and more.

We’re also expanding our vet partnerships, building wholesale opportunities, and working toward retail shelves within the next 12 months. But long term, our vision is simple: to become the UK’s most trusted pet wellness brand, built on care, quality, and results pet parents can see.

What advice would you give someone considering launching their own business?

Start small, but start, even if you don’t feel 100% ready. I didn’t, and most people don’t. What matters is solving a real problem, staying close to your customers, and focusing on progress over perfection. And don’t be afraid to ask for help – the right people will show up when your mission is real.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.