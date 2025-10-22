Meet Jessica: the founder bringing cheese and wine pairings to life

Business name: Mouse & Grape

Industry: Food and drink

Founded in: 2020

Top business product: Business insurance

Key learning: “You cannot do everything alone. Building a strong team and surrounding yourself with people who believe in the vision makes a huge difference.”

Jessica Summer’s business is built on a simple idea: great wine deserves the right cheese.

What began as curated hampers has grown into a full-service experience, from tastings and brand collaborations to a bricks-and-mortar shop in Pinner, where customers can explore artisan cheeses, enjoy bottles by the glass, or pick up gift hampers and online orders. Through each of these offerings, Mouse & Grape makes the art of pairing fun, accessible, and memorable.

For Jessica, it’s not just about selling products – it’s about celebrating flavour, connection, and creativity. Here’s how she turned a lockdown idea into a growing brand that delights customers in so many ways.

What inspired you to launch Mouse & Grape, and when did the business get started?

I have always loved food, restaurants, and especially cheese and wine. I was the person who would plan holidays around meals and menus, and I’ve always been fascinated by the magic that happens when you find the perfect pairing.

During the pandemic, that passion started to grow into something more. I had just left my family’s lettings business and started a new role at a London estate agency. Just ten days in, I was let go because of Covid. It was a really challenging moment, but it forced me to pause and re-evaluate everything.

Deep down, I knew I wanted to create something of my own that I felt proud of and passionate about. Soon after, I listened to a podcast with Holly Tucker, founder of Not On The High Street, who champions ‘do what you love, love what you do,’ and had a conversation with my now husband Charlie. That was the spark.

I launched Mouse & Grape on Instagram in 2020 as a passion project. By the end of 2021 our website was live with curated hampers, and since then the business has grown into tastings, brand partnerships, and our first physical store, which opened in November 2024.

What do you love most about building and running Mouse & Grape?

The best part is watching people fall in love with cheese and wine in new ways, whether it’s discovering a pairing they never expected or seeing a guest light up at a tasting. That happiness is addictive.

I also love the creativity of building something from scratch. I enjoy the freedom to move quickly, bring ideas to life, and not need anyone’s approval. From designing tasting cards to planning events and collaborations, no two days are the same.

I get to tell stories through food and wine, which I absolutely adore, and I feel proud of what I do and excited about what’s ahead.

What have been the biggest challenges and successes since launching?

The biggest challenge has been wearing so many hats, especially in the early days. I was juggling operations, customer service, stock, finances, marketing, and more while also working part-time jobs to gain experience.

Like many food businesses, managing cash flow and tight margins has been a constant learning curve, particularly with perishable products. The most rewarding moments have been selling out of hampers at Christmas, appearing on Saturday Kitchen, and opening our first shop in Pinner. Seeing customers return again and again and building a loyal, passionate community has been the greatest success of all.

If you could do anything differently, what would it be or what advice would you give your past self?

I would tell myself not to be afraid to ask for help sooner. You cannot do everything alone. Building a strong team and surrounding yourself with people who believe in the vision makes a huge difference.

I’d also remind myself that perfection can hold you back. It’s okay to launch things that aren’t completely polished because you will learn and improve along the way. I wish I had started hosting tasting events earlier and opened the shop sooner – it has transformed the business and shown me the value of in-person connection.

Have any financial products been useful in supporting Mouse & Grape’s growth?

We use Xero for our accounting and Monzo Business as our bank account. I also received a loan from my family and we are now exploring small business loans to support our next phase of growth. Having the right insurance in place has been absolutely essential. When you are dealing with alcohol, perishable products, and events, protecting the business is a must.

You have now opened your first shop in Pinner. What does that milestone mean to you and what can people expect when they visit?

Opening the shop was a proud and emotional moment. I grew up in Pinner, so bringing something back to my hometown, something I built from nothing, means so much.

It’s a cosy, welcoming space focused on the art of pairing cheese and wine. We have over 50 wines to browse, around 15 by the glass, and an ever-changing selection of artisan cheeses and deli items. We host tastings, offer gift experiences, and have a brilliant team who love helping people try something new.

Whether you’re a cheese nerd or just after a great bottle for dinner, there’s something here for everyone.

What’s next for Mouse & Grape?

We are growing carefully and sustainably. I am focused on expanding our space, opening a second site, and growing our private and corporate tasting events and e-commerce sales.

We are also working on more educational content and collaborations that help people understand cheese and wine pairing in a fun and accessible way. Christmas is always a big focus, and we are already planning festive hampers and limited editions.

What advice would you give to someone thinking about starting a food and drink business for the first time?

Start small and test your idea in the real world. Build a community online and be consistent, whether on Instagram, TikTok, or another platform, even before you have an audience. That community will support you and become your customers.

Also, don’t wait for everything to be perfect. Launch, get feedback, and improve along the way. Be realistic about finances, as margins can be tight, and make sure you understand your numbers early on.

Most importantly, enjoy it! Growth can be fast – this time last year I was a team of one, now I have six amazing team members. If you love what you’re creating, it’s incredibly rewarding.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.