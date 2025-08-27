Meet Harry: the founder who's redefining luxury by going completely off-grid

Business name: Shacks

Industry: Hospitality

Founded in: 2022

Top business product: Accounting software

Key learning: “Having experienced people to guide you is valuable. It can save you a huge amount of time, energy, and money.”

Harry Tomkinson's business philosophy is simple: build where others won't. While most hospitality companies chase accessible locations with reliable infrastructure, Shacks does the opposite – seeking out mountaintops, remote valleys, and places so isolated they require complete energy independence.

It's an approach born from a (very) short corporate career and a conviction that true luxury means genuine escape. Here's how a quick exit from office life became a mission to redefine what off-grid accommodation can be.

What motivated you to set up your own business?

I grew up on farms in both France and England, which has given me a lasting appreciation for the outdoors. I’ve also always had a love for making things and designing. After graduating, I spent one day in an office before quitting, knowing it wasn’t the path for me. I wanted to turn my love of making things into a profession, so I started work on my first off-grid cabin on my family farm.

What do you love most about what you do?

I get to work alongside some incredible individuals, all of whom are far more skilled in their areas than I could ever be. I also have the chance to connect with our guests every day. A large number of them reach out during or after their stay to tell us how restorative the experience was, which is hugely rewarding. On top of that, running Shacks is an incredibly fulfilling journey, full of learning and growth. Feeling genuinely passionate about what I do is a real privilege.

What drew you to the concept of off-grid, wild luxury stays?

I’d seen shepherd’s huts and cabins before, but had never come across a business that truly embraced the off-grid element. Being off-grid means we can place our shacks almost anywhere, and that opens the door for our real USP: standout locations. We’re incredibly selective about where we build. Each site is chosen to offer complete privacy and a setting that stays with you long after you leave. Our independence from the grid allows us to create holiday experiences from the tops of mountains to remote valleys.

What kind of experiences are your guests typically looking for?

Whether they’re coming from a quiet village or the centre of London, they’re all seeking the same thing: a holiday that combines the comfort of high-end interiors and fittings with the raw beauty of the wild. It’s a juxtaposition that resonates with people. The contrast between refined design and remote, untouched locations creates a stay that feels both grounding and indulgent.

They’re mainly practical. Running a business that relies entirely on solar power during the winter isn’t easy. We’ve gone down a few dead ends along the way, and it was only on our sixth iteration of the system that we managed to operate smoothly through the winter months. Persistence has been key. Funding is another challenge, as it is for most founders, but if your idea is strong and it stands up commercially, the right investors will come along.

What about the biggest wins?

I tend not to focus too much on what’s going right. That said, one of the biggest wins for me has been connecting with our investors. Beyond their financial input, which is obviously critical, they’ve been incredibly generous with their time. Having experienced people to guide you is almost more valuable – it can save you a huge amount of time, energy, and money.

Using Xero accounting software has been fundamental to our ability to make informed, confident decisions. Having clear visibility over our financial position, and understanding what’s working and what isn’t, is essential when you're building a business. We brought on a CFO early in the journey to ensure we had robust financial systems from the start, including proper tracking and reporting. This might seem like an unnecessary expense in the early stages, but it’s proven to be one of our most valuable investments.

What would you do differently next time around, or what advice would you give your past self?

There’s nothing I’d do differently. I don’t regret the things that went wrong because you always learn from them. The only advice I’d give is not to hold things too tightly at the beginning. Let go a little and stop beating yourself up for getting things wrong. If everything’s going right, you probably aren’t pushing hard enough.

What’s next for the business?

We’ve just released our new off-grid wild sauna in Llangollen. It's uniquely sited and truly off-grid. In terms of future innovation, we’re always building, testing and pushing what off-grid hospitality can be.

What would you say to someone who’s considering launching a business in a similar space?

Go for it. The startup culture in the UK still lags behind other countries. Too often, the default advice here is to be cautious – to play it safe in case it doesn’t work out. New businesses are vital, and anyone brave enough to start something should be met with encouragement, not doubt.

