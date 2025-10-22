Meet Amrit: the entrepreneur revolutionising home care franchising with tech and perseverance

Business name: Walfinch

Industry: Home care franchising

Founded in: 2019

Top business product: Funding Circle business loan

Key learning: “Don’t chase money, chase impact."

When Amrit Dhaliwal launched Walfinch in 2019, he saw an opportunity to bring the home care sector into the digital age. Drawing on his experience as both an entrepreneur and a care franchisee, he set out to build a model that prioritised wellness as much as practical support, using technology and innovative systems to make running a care business more efficient and transparent.

Today, the business operates 36 offices across the UK, employs hundreds of care professionals, and generates an £18m turnover, making it one of the fastest-growing care franchises in the country.

What inspired the founding of Walfinch, and how did your background shape the business?

My wife Trishna suggested the care sector. She saw the gap; I saw the opportunity. At first, my friends thought I was mad, but care struck me as both meaningful and profitable – a rare combination.

My own story is a classic immigrant one. My dad arrived in the UK with £3, and my parents worked their way up from factories to running a shop. I grew up helping out, learning about hard work, customers, and cash flow. Later, I ran an Italian deli and a tearoom. Both were successful, but I wanted to make a deeper social impact.

When I became a care franchisee in 2012, I was amazed that many businesses were still using paper records. That’s when I realised I wanted to modernise the industry. By 2019, I knew the next 20 years of my life would be dedicated to creating a smarter, more compassionate model of home care.

What were the biggest challenges in getting Walfinch off the ground?

The first challenge was building the tech backbone. I wanted our franchisees to have systems that could handle compliance, development, and finances at scale. Most care software just wasn’t up to scratch, so we looked beyond the sector. We now use Zoho, adapting it to care.

The second challenge was ensuring we weren’t ‘just another’ care franchise. Our focus is on helping people thrive, not simply survive. That’s why our services include activities, community Thrive Clubs, and even wellness classes on YouTube.

The third challenge was securing funding and scaling the business without compromising the quality of care.

How does Walfinch stand out in such a competitive sector?

We’re positive about ageing. Our carers ask clients what they want – it could be wild swimming, tennis, or simply making coffee independently. We build activity into every visit. Our Thrive Clubs offer free exercise classes, and we support the Royal Osteoporosis Society, which promotes activity too.

We also invest heavily in marketing and tech, which is unusual in care. For us, care is more than practical support – it’s about dignity, joy, and changing the image of ageing in society.

What role did financial products play in helping you launch?

When banks weren’t backing care, alternative finance stepped in. A £200k Funding Circle loan gave Walfinch the runway to get off the ground. It was risky — if Walfinch hadn’t worked, I’d have had to pay it back via my existing care business — but it paid off.

In total, it’s taken £1m to get to where we are today, mostly from reinvested profits and my own capital. My advice to other founders is this: if traditional finance shuts the door, look elsewhere. There’s always a way.

How have you scaled while staying true to your values?

Scaling only works if your systems do the heavy lifting, but we’ve also never compromised on our core values of possibility, perseverance, and progress. Growth has been fast, but our culture has remained grounded. Margins and values move together.

What’s next for Walfinch?

Our ambition is to reach 200 branches within five years. We’re also expanding our Thrive Clubs and introducing Wellness Visits with proactive health checks. We want to change the conversation about ageing and make care about living fully.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Stop overthinking and start moving. Don’t chase money, chase impact. Money follows. Surround yourself with people who’ve already done it; you don’t need to reinvent every wheel.

Also, build systems early, because they’ll save time and money later. Grit and determination will take you further than you think.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.