Meet Matt: the founder using AI to revolutionise how we choose wine

Business name: The Wine Engine

Industry: Retail/subscription

Founded in: 2025

Top business product: Business bank account

Matt Ovenden’s approach to wine retail is a marriage of technology and passion. Frustrated by the limitations of traditional wine clubs, he founded The Wine Engine to give people more choice, control, and personalised guidance.

Drawing on his experience as a serial entrepreneur, Matt has created an AI-driven platform that tailors wine recommendations to individual tastes. Here’s how he’s building a business that blends innovation, customer focus, and the joy of discovery.

What inspired you to start The Wine Engine, and when did you launch?

The concept came about out of frustration with existing wine clubs and subscription services. It felt like there was a real lack of choice or control over what you are actually buying. This, combined with the feeling that a good wine subscription could be used to fill the void and break through to people in a rut when it comes to wine choices — plus deliver a lot of value if done well — was my inspiration.

What were you doing before, and what experience did you bring to the business?

I’m a serial entrepreneur and have founded a number of businesses since 2009. The Wine Engine is my fifth business. My most recent venture before The Wine Engine was Borrow A Boat. I built it over eight years, and it gave me valuable experience for this business.

What do you love most about what you do?

It’s exciting to have the chance to do this well in such a large market with a product people love and consume widely. It also happens to be something I’m passionate about, which helps when creating content and talking about it constantly!

How did you come to combine AI with wine retail, and how does it shape the customer experience?

One of the most innovative features of The Wine Engine is our AI sommelier, which refines recommendations over time. It allows customers to curate a wine list based on a range of inputs and data points, providing an accurate service tailored to their palate.

What have been the biggest challenges and successes since launching?

It’s the usual challenges of founding a new business: the initial build, upfront costs, and early inertia. But it’s been amazing to see how receptive the industry and wine drinkers have been. People genuinely want to engage, subscribe, or get involved. It shows that if you approach any industry with good intentions, a solid solution to a real pain point, and a willingness to work with people, most will be eager to engage.

Looking back, is there anything you’d do differently, or advice you’d give your past self?

With each business I’ve learned more and more lessons, but the increasing theme and emphasis is just to laser focus on your customer and their experience. Everything must revolve around that. Get in front of customers as soon as possible and listen carefully to their feedback. They are the best guide for which direction to take.

Have any financial products been especially helpful?

This has been a lean, bootstrapped venture, though I have experience with various methods for scaling when the time is right. That said, I can recommend Revolut’s business bank accounts – they’re quick to set up, offer both physical and virtual cards, and have an easy-to-use mobile app. Xero’s accounting software has also been invaluable for bookkeeping and automatic HMRC submissions.

What’s next for The Wine Engine?

We’re launching a new mobile app very soon, which is exciting. We’re also expanding into new wine territories, with ranges from some really interesting destinations coming online. Watch this space for great wine on the way!

What would you say to someone considering launching a business for the first time?

If you believe in your idea and are willing to back yourself through thick and thin, just go for it. It won’t be easy and it will take time, but with determination, resilience, and a solid concept, you can make it happen.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.