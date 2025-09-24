Meet Zac: the founder giving vintage fashion a new lease of life

Business name: Messina Hembry

Industry: Fashion

Founded in: 2012

Top business product: Business loan

Messina Hembry started life as a university side hustle, buying and reselling pieces from charity shops and thrift stores. Over time, founders Zac and Josh recognised a bigger opportunity: to offer high-quality, sustainable vintage fashion on a larger scale.

From sourcing and authenticating rare designer pieces to scaling operations with a dedicated team, Messina Hembry combines a passion for sustainability with meticulous attention to quality. What started as a student project has grown into a sustainable fashion business with a turnover of £10m.

Can you tell us how Messina Hembry got started?

It all started with buying and reselling pieces from charity and thrift shops while we were at university. After graduating, we took it full-time. Vintage felt like the right space – it’s a market with low barriers to entry, and we were passionate about finding a solution to fashion’s environmental impact.

It was the perfect opportunity to build something with purpose. The name ‘Messina Hembry’ actually comes from our family tree, and we liked how distinctive it sounded. It’s a little unusual for the vintage industry, but that’s what makes it memorable.

How did you identify the opportunity to combine sustainability with high-quality vintage fashion?

The opportunity emerged from observing two trends: the growing demand for sustainable choices and the rising appreciation for vintage fashion. We noticed that many consumers were becoming more conscious of their environmental impact but still wanted affordable, high-quality clothing. Sustainability isn’t a trend – it’s part of our DNA.

What challenges did you face in the early days, and how did you overcome them?

In the early days, one of the biggest challenges was building the right systems to scale. At our core, we’re an operations and technology business, so growth meant constantly improving workflows, refining our processes, and gradually building a larger, specialised team. The key was staying hands-on, learning as we went, and investing in the right tools and people to support sustainable growth.

How do you select and source the items that make it into your collection?

We source our pieces based on key criteria including brand, product type, construction quality, and material, looking for items that are well-made, timeless, and hold their value. With over a decade of expertise in authentication and quality control, we make sure every item meets our high standards. Our approach is straight-talking and no-frills, keeping the focus on quality, longevity, and relevance for our audience.

How does Messina Hembry reduce the environmental impact of fashion?

We help reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry by extending the life cycle of garments. Every item we resell means one new garment that doesn’t need to be produced, cutting CO₂ emissions, water usage, and the waste typically associated with fast fashion. By focusing on high-quality vintage pieces, we ensure they stay in circulation rather than ending up in landfill.

What financial products have supported the growth of Messina Hembry?

A mix of products has supported the growth and stability of the business. In the early stages, we used a business credit card and savings to manage cash flow and cover upfront costs like inventory and logistics. As we scaled, we secured a small business loan, which allowed us to invest in warehouse space, equipment, and team expansion.

How has your team evolved as the business has grown?

We’ve gone from bedroom sellers to a team of over 70. As we’ve grown, our team has become increasingly specialised, with dedicated roles in quality control, cleaning, repairs, logistics, and more. This structure helps us maintain high standards at scale.

What are your plans for future growth?

Looking ahead, we're focused on sustainable expansion, investing in technology and operational efficiency to support continued growth while staying true to our values. Our goal is simple: to become the number one destination for vintage and second-hand fashion.

Are there any personal favourite pieces or memorable finds you’d like to share?

One of our favourite finds was a one-of-one limited edition Fear of God T-shirt. It was an original reworked Hotel California Eagles tour tee that had been owned by David Beckham. That was a pretty cool moment.

Vintage band and concert T-shirts are always some of our favourite pieces to come across – they’re packed with history and each one is totally unique. We’ve built up a pretty extensive archive over the years!

