Meet Kate: the co-founder making food growing accessible, colourful, and sustainable

Kate Cotterill launched She Grows Veg to inspire people to grow their own food, combining sustainability, wellbeing, and fun into every seed packet.
Business name: She Grows Veg
Industry: E-commerce
Founded in: 2020
Top business product: Business loan
Key learning: “Focus is everything – do a few things brilliantly, then build from there.”
Kate Cotterill’s journey into horticultural entrepreneurship began during one of life’s toughest periods. Personal loss, illness, and career upheaval inspired her to reconnect with what grounded her: gardening.
What started as a personal refuge quickly grew into She Grows Veg, an heirloom seed company dedicated to making food growing joyful, colourful, and accessible.
Kate and her co-founder Lucy Hutchings have combined their love of unusual vegetables with a modern, sustainability-driven approach, creating a business that’s transforming how people experience growing food at home.
She Grows Veg began as a personal project during a very challenging period in my life. I was recovering from cancer, my husband was made redundant, and I lost a close relative. Gardening became my refuge.
At the same time, I wanted to grow food for my family but found existing seed ranges uninspiring: same varieties, plain packaging, little excitement. My business partner Lucy started sharing her love for colourful, unusual heirloom vegetables on Instagram, and the response was incredible. People wanted to grow these seeds but couldn’t find them.
With 25 years of marketing experience and some research, I realised there was a real gap for a modern, inspiring seed company that brought joy, colour, and accessibility back to growing.
Growing food can feel intimidating, so we focus on removing that fear. Every packet of She Grows Veg seeds has a QR code with simple growing instructions, and we share daily tips on Instagram and other channels. We champion starting small — a pot of lettuce on a windowsill or a tomato on a balcony — so people can succeed quickly. Subscriptions take the planning out of it, making it even easier for beginners to get started.
Our values guide everything we do. We use fully compostable packaging, work with British suppliers, and invest in our own seed farming to shorten supply chains. We don’t print catalogues, embracing digital shopping and education instead. We openly champion the mental health benefits of gardening — time in the garden is medicine — and show that growing your own can save money. These principles are embedded in every decision we make.
Winning two Gold Medals at RHS Chelsea Flower Show was incredible, but what makes me proudest are the messages from customers saying, “I grew my first tomato because of you” or “My kids eat vegetables now because we grew them together.” Knowing we’re genuinely improving people’s lives is the real highlight.
Our trial growers are vital as they let us stand behind every variety we sell. By testing across different soils and climates nationwide, we ensure seeds thrive for our customers. They also provide honest feedback on performance, flavour, yield, and resilience. It’s a collaborative effort that keeps our range authentic and reliable, unlike other seed companies that trial everything in one location, usually in southern England.
Cash flow has been a major challenge because our sales peak in spring, but expenses — developing new ranges, producing packaging, attending events — occur throughout the year.
To manage this, we’ve approached the business like a tech startup – online-only, with unique products, packaging, and customer engagement. We generate revenue in the off-season through subscriptions, year-round seed varieties, and gifting, including eco bundles, a seed advent calendar, and a fully compostable Christmas cracker.
Funding has also been tough; we’ve raised money via crowdfunding, British Business Bank loans, and angel investors. Borrowing as a small business — and as two female founders — is especially challenging, but perseverance has paid off.
You can’t do everything at once. In the early days, I wanted to launch 100 products, attend every event, post daily, and expand straight away. In reality, focus is everything – do a few things brilliantly, then build from there. The best advice I’d give to anyone starting out is to surround yourself with people who share your passion and values and invest early in a member of staff who is all over your finances.
We started with crowdfunding and business loans, later bringing in angel investors. We also secured an interest-free loan from Coralus, a global organisation supporting women-led businesses – we were one of only 11 businesses worldwide to be selected. Along with funding, we receive mentoring and training from them. These financial inflows have been crucial in supporting our ambitious growth.
We’re launching an AI-powered app later this year to help people diagnose plant problems and get personalised growing advice. We’re also expanding into sustainable gardening gifts and equipment. Long term, our goal is to be the go-to brand for anyone growing food, from a single pot of herbs to a full allotment.
Start with your “why” – it will carry you through the tough days. Don’t wait for perfection: launch, learn, adapt, and keep moving. Most importantly, be authentic. People respond to passion and honesty, not perfection, and if you truly love what you do, others will too.
This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.
Joe is an experienced writer, journalist and editor. He has written for the BBC, National Geographic, the Observer, Scientific American and VICE. As a business expert, his work frequently spotlights the ventures and achievements of small business owners. He writes a weekly insight article for money.co.uk, published every Tuesday.