Meet Kate: the co-founder making food growing accessible, colourful, and sustainable

Business name: She Grows Veg

Industry: E-commerce

Founded in: 2020

Top business product: Business loan

Key learning: “Focus is everything – do a few things brilliantly, then build from there.”

Kate Cotterill’s journey into horticultural entrepreneurship began during one of life’s toughest periods. Personal loss, illness, and career upheaval inspired her to reconnect with what grounded her: gardening.

What started as a personal refuge quickly grew into She Grows Veg, an heirloom seed company dedicated to making food growing joyful, colourful, and accessible.

Kate and her co-founder Lucy Hutchings have combined their love of unusual vegetables with a modern, sustainability-driven approach, creating a business that’s transforming how people experience growing food at home.

What inspired you to launch She Grows Veg?

She Grows Veg began as a personal project during a very challenging period in my life. I was recovering from cancer, my husband was made redundant, and I lost a close relative. Gardening became my refuge.

At the same time, I wanted to grow food for my family but found existing seed ranges uninspiring: same varieties, plain packaging, little excitement. My business partner Lucy started sharing her love for colourful, unusual heirloom vegetables on Instagram, and the response was incredible. People wanted to grow these seeds but couldn’t find them.

With 25 years of marketing experience and some research, I realised there was a real gap for a modern, inspiring seed company that brought joy, colour, and accessibility back to growing.

Many people want to grow their own food but don’t know how to start. How do you help make it more accessible?

Growing food can feel intimidating, so we focus on removing that fear. Every packet of She Grows Veg seeds has a QR code with simple growing instructions, and we share daily tips on Instagram and other channels. We champion starting small — a pot of lettuce on a windowsill or a tomato on a balcony — so people can succeed quickly. Subscriptions take the planning out of it, making it even easier for beginners to get started.

Your mission highlights not just growing food, but the financial, wellbeing, and sustainability benefits that come with it. How does this shape the way you run the business?

Our values guide everything we do. We use fully compostable packaging, work with British suppliers, and invest in our own seed farming to shorten supply chains. We don’t print catalogues, embracing digital shopping and education instead. We openly champion the mental health benefits of gardening — time in the garden is medicine — and show that growing your own can save money. These principles are embedded in every decision we make.

What has been your proudest moment since launching?

Winning two Gold Medals at RHS Chelsea Flower Show was incredible, but what makes me proudest are the messages from customers saying, “I grew my first tomato because of you” or “My kids eat vegetables now because we grew them together.” Knowing we’re genuinely improving people’s lives is the real highlight.

You work with a network of trial growers across the UK. What role have they played in shaping She Grows Veg so far?

Our trial growers are vital as they let us stand behind every variety we sell. By testing across different soils and climates nationwide, we ensure seeds thrive for our customers. They also provide honest feedback on performance, flavour, yield, and resilience. It’s a collaborative effort that keeps our range authentic and reliable, unlike other seed companies that trial everything in one location, usually in southern England.

What have been some of the toughest challenges you’ve faced as a young business, and how have you tackled them?

Cash flow has been a major challenge because our sales peak in spring, but expenses — developing new ranges, producing packaging, attending events — occur throughout the year.

To manage this, we’ve approached the business like a tech startup – online-only, with unique products, packaging, and customer engagement. We generate revenue in the off-season through subscriptions, year-round seed varieties, and gifting, including eco bundles, a seed advent calendar, and a fully compostable Christmas cracker.

Funding has also been tough; we’ve raised money via crowdfunding, British Business Bank loans, and angel investors. Borrowing as a small business — and as two female founders — is especially challenging, but perseverance has paid off.

Looking back, is there anything you’d do differently, or any advice you wish you’d had when starting out?

You can’t do everything at once. In the early days, I wanted to launch 100 products, attend every event, post daily, and expand straight away. In reality, focus is everything – do a few things brilliantly, then build from there. The best advice I’d give to anyone starting out is to surround yourself with people who share your passion and values and invest early in a member of staff who is all over your finances.

What financial products have helped support the business?

We started with crowdfunding and business loans, later bringing in angel investors. We also secured an interest-free loan from Coralus, a global organisation supporting women-led businesses – we were one of only 11 businesses worldwide to be selected. Along with funding, we receive mentoring and training from them. These financial inflows have been crucial in supporting our ambitious growth.

What’s next for She Grows Veg? How do you see the business growing in the next few years?

We’re launching an AI-powered app later this year to help people diagnose plant problems and get personalised growing advice. We’re also expanding into sustainable gardening gifts and equipment. Long term, our goal is to be the go-to brand for anyone growing food, from a single pot of herbs to a full allotment.

Finally, what advice would you give to someone who dreams of turning a personal passion into a purpose-led business?

Start with your “why” – it will carry you through the tough days. Don’t wait for perfection: launch, learn, adapt, and keep moving. Most importantly, be authentic. People respond to passion and honesty, not perfection, and if you truly love what you do, others will too.

