If a job requires you to drive vehicles that aren’t yours, it might be a good idea to add a road risks policy to your motor trade insurance. For example, you may need a larger van if you’re a landscape gardener and need to excavate and remove a large brick fish pond.

You can select the level of cover you need so you are covered for the type of risk you might encounter. These are:

Third party

Third party, fire and theft

Comprehensive

Road risks cover is worth considering even if your motor insurance allows you to drive other vehicles. This is because the terms of your insurance will invariably stipulate that the purpose of the journey must be for social or leisure and not for work.