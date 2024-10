Limited company insurance works by providing financial assistance when your business needs it the most. If an incident occurs that’s covered under your policy, your insurer will award compensation to help you recover from the damage or loss.

For example, if your business is flooded out, your insurance will cover most of the cost of repairs or replacements for damaged property or equipment. You may need to pay an excess, but even so, the payout can help you avoid costly expenses that can impact your business's finances.