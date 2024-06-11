Public liability insurance for dog walkers is important because it’ll cover you if a pet gets harmed in your care. It also covers claims made against you by the public for accidental injury or property damage.
It’s important to buy dog walking insurance before starting up your business to help protect you and the dogs you look after. Dog walking isn’t without its risks and there’s a lot of emotional and financial responsibility attached to it.
Public liability, which includes accident and injury cover, is at the heart of dog walking insurance. This protects you if a dog you’re paid to walk causes an injury or accident to someone or someone else’s property. For example, it slips its lead and causes a car to swerve and crash, bites a pedestrian or attacks another dog.
The best insurance for dog walkers is made up of different policy elements, which combine to make sure you’re thoroughly protected.
Public liability is important as your business involves being outside, meeting other people and other pets.
You’ll also need employers' liability insurance if you hire any staff, even on an ad hoc basis, unless they are members of your immediate family.
It's also worth considering personal accident cover in case you suffer an injury during a walk. Likewise, business equipment cover is worth having if you have specialist equipment, such as a car dog crate and a laptop to manage booking. Speaking of tech, if you hold your clients’ personal details online, then cyber insurance might also be useful.
Public liability insurance for dog walkers is important because it’ll cover you if a pet gets harmed in your care. It also covers claims made against you by the public for accidental injury or property damage.
To run a successful dog walking business, you'll need a lot of equipment - from leads to toys. You might also use certain technology to run your business, for example a phone to take bookings. This insurance will cover the cost of repairs or replacements if this equipment gets damaged, lost or stolen.
Dog walking involves a lot of time outside, so it's a good idea to be prepared if something happens during the walk. This cover can protect you or an employee by paying compensation for loss of earnings if they get injured during a walk and can't work.
Employers' liability insurance is a legal requirement if you employ any staff – temporary, part- or full-time – who aren’t immediate family members. This covers the legal and compensation costs associated with claims made by employees.
Public liability insurance for dog walkers is important because it’ll cover you if a pet gets harmed in your care. It also covers claims made against you by the public for accidental injury or property damage.
To run a successful dog walking business, you'll need a lot of equipment - from leads to toys. You might also use certain technology to run your business, for example a phone to take bookings. This insurance will cover the cost of repairs or replacements if this equipment gets damaged, lost or stolen.
Dog walking involves a lot of time outside, so it's a good idea to be prepared if something happens during the walk. This cover can protect you or an employee by paying compensation for loss of earnings if they get injured during a walk and can't work.
Employers' liability insurance is a legal requirement if you employ any staff – temporary, part- or full-time – who aren’t immediate family members. This covers the legal and compensation costs associated with claims made by employees.
Insurance can help to cover the cost of vet bills and any legal fees that might occur if a dog is lost or injured in your care. Without it, you could receive a hefty bill that might damage your business.
Some customers might only consider using your services if you’ve got appropriate insurance as this will bolster their trust in you as a professional.
Most dog walking insurance starts at approximately £6.79 a month, but the price can vary quite a bit – with factors such as the covers you choose, your location, employee count and turnover affecting how much you’ll pay. It’s important to be honest about this information as otherwise, it could cause issues at a later date.
Here are some real-life examples of quotes for dog walking insurance:
|Factor
|Scenario 1
|Scenario 2
|Scenario 3
|Number of Employees
|1
|2
|1
|Turnover
|£50,000
|£100,000
|£50,000
|Public Liability
|£1,000,000
|£1,000,000
|£1,000,000
|Personal accident
|£5,000
|£2,000
|£2,000
|Commercial Legal Protection
|N/A
|£100,000
|£100,000
|Business Equipment
|N/A
|N/A
|£1,000
|Monthly Cost
|£6.79
|£11.70
|£16.21
10% of pet walkers paid £6.79 a month or less for their business insurance between April and June 2023.
These are real quotes given to Superscript customers for dog walking insurance. Updated September 29, 2023.
Dog walking insurance policies won’t cover everything. Among the potential benefits excluded from standard policies are:
Any animal scheduled under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act (DWAA)
Any excess applicable
Walking more dogs than is specifically outlined in the original policy
Always check your own policy documents for a full list of exclusions.
We qualify, quantify and offer insurance using data, analysis and technology, and we serve a wide range of business types — from dog walkers and dieticians, to landlords and locksmiths. Enro Ltd t/a Superscript is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Legally, the business insurance you must have is employers’ liability cover, if you employ staff. But it’s a good idea to get business insurance as soon as you plan to start your dog walking business.
This is because you can be exposed to risks before you sign your first client. For example, your website could be hacked or your equipment could be stolen.
If a dog in your care is injured, injures someone else or damages someone’s property then you should be covered.
The rules on how many dogs you can walk at once are typically set by local councils, while the RSPCA recommends a maximum of four. As well as following the law on how many dogs you can walk, you should make sure that you comply with the terms in your insurance policy. If you walk more dogs than permitted, any claims you make are likely be unsuccessful
If your policy includes care, custody and control then it should be covered. However, always check your policy’s terms and conditions to make sure you are protected.
There’s no legal requirement to hold a dog walking licence, but you will need to get one from your local council if you offer pet boarding or dog sitting from home. Also, specific local councils require a dog licence if you plan to take dogs in your car to certain locations, such as Royal Parks.
You’ll need to abide by a range of laws that apply if you’re dog walking. The good news is they all make sense. For instance, you must keep dogs on leads at all times when by a road or near livestock.
All dogs must have a collar with the owner’s name and address. Also, you must clean up mess left in public areas, or face a fine of up to £1,000, and potentially dangerous dogs must be on a lead, and either have a collar or muzzle.
See what other sorts of insurance could be right for your business
Other business products you might need
Hub of information!
Super accessible and easy to use
Very helpful