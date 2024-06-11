The best insurance for dog walkers is made up of different policy elements, which combine to make sure you’re thoroughly protected.

Public liability is important as your business involves being outside, meeting other people and other pets.

You’ll also need employers' liability insurance if you hire any staff, even on an ad hoc basis, unless they are members of your immediate family.

It's also worth considering personal accident cover in case you suffer an injury during a walk. Likewise, business equipment cover is worth having if you have specialist equipment, such as a car dog crate and a laptop to manage booking. Speaking of tech, if you hold your clients’ personal details online, then cyber insurance might also be useful.