New laws to protect renters and revolutionise deposits announced in Queen’s Speech

In the Queen's 67th speech to parliament, she listed a number of policies and measures affecting the housing market.

The 10-minute speech is the official reopening of parliament and outlines the government’s priorities for the next year.

There were 30 new measures announced in total, many of which were carried over from the last session of parliament in April, and MPs will soon have the chance to vote to turn them into laws.

Deposits that last a lifetime - no matter how many places you move into

Housing reform, including for the 4.4 million people who privately rent, featured heavily with promises of more support for tenants and for those who want to buy their own homes.

It was confirmed within the document notes of the Queen’s Speech that a White Paper detailing a package of reforms for renters will be published in the autumn. This is expected to address a range of issues facing tenants including a total reform of current tenancy law.

Renters have seen costs increase significantly in the past year, by 10% to an average of £821 since before the pandemic, according to Halifax. This is compared to an increase of 1% to £753 for those who own their own homes.

On top of rising rents, one of the biggest problems facing renters is the size of the deposit they need to save in order to move house. This is an average of £1,054, according to the Office for National Statistics, which has to be paid in advance before moving into a new home, and before the deposit from a previous property is released.

A lifetime deposit for renters is on the cards for the reforms. This would allow renters to have just one deposit which they carry with them when they move.

The government is also expected to be considering banning “no fault” evictions when no reasonable justification is given for a tenant being forced to leave their home. This is also known as “Section 21” and the results of a consultation into these evictions will be published this year.

These evictions allow landlords and property owners to evict tenants without having to give a reason with just eight week’s notice. This means many tenants avoid complaining about unsafe living conditions because they’re worried about being evicted from their homes if they do.

Better homes for renters

The standard of rented accommodation in the UK has long been a sore spot for campaign groups including housing charity Shelter. Reforms to improve the quality of accommodation including new laws to crackdown on criminal landlords and a landlord register are also proposed for the White Paper.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, comments: "The Queen’s Speech offers fresh hope to England’s private renters. Today, we are one step closer to ensuring every private renter can have a decent place to call home.

“The pandemic has been unbelievably hard on renters who’ve had to battle poor conditions, illegal evictions and indifferent landlords, without the protections they deserve. The government is doing the right thing by making renting fairer and safer for all.

“We stand ready to work with the government to deliver a Renters’ Reform Bill that includes scrapping Section 21 'no fault' evictions and introduces a national landlord register. It’s also time to bring forward long overdue legislation that improves standards for social tenants with safety at its core.”

Social housing white paper

The Queen’s Speech focussed mainly on those in privately rented accommodation leaving those in social housing without much good news.

It did say that proposals set out in the previously published Social Housing White Paper will be carried out but an exact date, and details of how this will work, were not included in the speech.

It said: “We will also continue to develop reform of social housing regulations and look to legislate as soon as practicable.

“These reforms will drive social landlords’ compliance with improved consumer standards and place social renters’ interests at the heart of the regulatory system.”