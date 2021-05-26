UK cities seeing house prices rise fastest named - along with the places seeing falls despite the stamp duty holiday

A record-breaking number of house transactions are expected this year, a rise of 45% from 2020 reaching 1.52million by December, according to figures from Zoopla.

The number of transactions per year generally struggles to pass a million, but this year is set to see the highest number since before the financial crash in 2007.

That will see the total volume of homes sold hit an astonishing £461billion, a 46% rise since 2020, and a 68% up on 2019.

House prices rose 4.1% in April alone, up from 2.3% in April 2020, which was just after the first coronavirus national lockdown, according to the Zoopla’s latest house price index which uses data from house price listings on its website.

An increase has been recorded by all of the house prices indexes, of which there are several published on a regular basis, and there are no signs of prices slowing down.

There are several factors affecting house price growth including government schemes such as the temporary stamp duty holiday, which has saved some homebuyers up to £15,000, and the furlough scheme keeping millions of people in work during the pandemic.

The all-time low in Bank of England base rates has also kept the price of borrowing low, combined with the ability of many workers to save during lockdown and to be able to buy a house sooner and the reintroduction of mortgages requiring just a 5% deposit.

What’s happening with house prices across the country?

Not quite everywhere has seen prices soar, however.

The areas that have seen the strongest house price growth are those where it’s most affordable to buy a property. This includes Wales, where prices rose 6.3%, and Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices are up 5.4% annually.

The city that saw the biggest jump was Liverpool, with house price growth of 6.9%, followed by Manchester at 6.8% and Nottingham at 5.6%.

In these areas property transactions are also moving faster than they have done previously. The time between listing a property and securing a sale has fallen by around 10 to 15 days in the areas with the strongest house price growth.

At the other end of the scale, London has seen the slowest house price growth of just 0.3% in a year. Houses here are taking two weeks longer to sell, according to the Zoopla data, making it a “cool” housing market.

In the City of London, Kensington and Chelsea, the city of Westminster, and Hammersmith and Fulham prices have even fallen slightly.

Caroline Pattinson, managing director for independent estate agent Pattinson, said: “Historically, 50% of properties that come to market will sell, but that success rate has increased significantly over the past year, as demand for property absorbs more supply.

“We’re also seeing more people relocating into the North East, taking advantage of selling in a good market, and then capitalising on the comparative value for money that property in our region offers.”

Why isn’t the supply of homes keeping up with demand?