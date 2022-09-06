<Mortgages

Forever home hotspots

Claire Flynn - Senior Editor for mortgages at money.co.uk
Finding your forever home, in the perfect location to raise a family and grow old, is the aim for thousands of people worldwide.
The UK's and USA's Forever Home Hotspots

From new-build properties that need little work to older homes that may require you to remortgage to raise funds for renovations, forever homes come in all shapes and sizes. But where are the best locations to live with a family and retire in the UK and US? 

Before you begin house hunting and looking for mortgages you should first consider which areas meet your needs. Luckily, our mortgages experts have done the hard work for you.

From crime rates to average house prices and weekly earnings, several factors have been analysed to reveal some of the best forever home hotspots.

The best places to buy a forever house in the UK 

Searching for the best place to live with a family or the best place to retire in the UK? Here are the top-ranking forever home hotspots.

1. Wokingham, UK

Wokingham, Berkshire ranks in first place as the best place to buy a forever home in the UK

Ranked as one of the best places to buy a house in Wokingham. Located in the South East of England, Wokingham comes in the first position. This attractive market town has a low crime rate and is just 40 miles from London. 

This historic town is well connected via road and rail to nearby locations but in the town itself, there’s still plenty to do. You will find plenty of shops, leisure facilities and parks, which is perfect when raising a family. 

The average house price in Wokingham is £490,206 and prices fluctuate by approximately 5.52%. Those who live in the area are estimated to earn approximately £730.10 per week.

2. Mole Valley

Mole Valley, Surrey ranks as the second best place to buy a forever home in the UK

In the second position is Mole Valley. Located in Surrey, this is a highly desirable area of the UK with average house prices of £573,894.

The area gets its name from the River Mole which flows through the district before linking with the Thames. Mole Valley offers something for everyone with easy access to the capital and a more natural setting at the North Downs.

On average those living in the district earn £764.20 a week, which is slightly higher than Wokingham. Life expectancy for this area is high at 83.86 which is higher than the total average for all locations at 82.25.

3. South Oxfordshire

South Oxfordshire, Oxfordshire ranks the third best place to buy a forever home in the UK

The district of South Oxfordshire is ranked third with a relatively low crime rate and house prices just shy of £500,000. 

This area is an attractive place to live with a family or as an empty nester due to its traditionally British feel. There are stunning country homes, traditional pubs and plenty of rambling routes.

People currently living in South Oxfordshire earn an average of £650.80 per week, which is slightly less than the locations in positions 1 and 2. 

Locations to the north of the UK begin to rank from position 37 out of 132, with the Ribble Valley in the North West offering a low crime rate and average house prices of £269,833.

In position 40 is the Shetland Islands in the north of Scotland. The Isle of Anglesey in Wales took position 112 and Lisburn and Castlereagh in Northern Ireland placed number 50. 

The concentration of Forever Home Hotspots in the south of England is due to the average wages and average house price increase generally being higher there than other parts of the UK. 

Forever home hotspots - Table 1 - image module

The best places to buy a forever house in the USA

If you’re searching for the top places to buy a home in the US then look no further, here are the top-ranking hotspots.

1. Teton, Wyoming

Teton, Wyoming ranks in first place as the best place to buy a forever home in the USA

Teton county in the state of Wyoming has come in the first position. Although unable to report on the crime rate, the county is home to good schools and has a high life expectancy rate at the age of 86.7.

House prices in this area are averaged to be $850,800 with relatively low average residential electricity costs at $0.641 per kWh.

As a forever home hotspot this county is picturesque with a mountain top backdrop. Teton is home to the Grand Teton National Park and 10 miles to the north lies Yellowstone National Park, making it perfect for nature lovers.

2. Los Alamos, New Mexico

Los Alamos, New Mexico ranks the second best place to buy a forever home in the USA

Los Alamos county has plenty of history and is located in the state of New Mexico. The research suggests that the schools in this county have high ratings and average house prices are much lower than in Teton, at $322,200.

Los Alamos is built on four flat mesa tops that are separated by canyons. Due to the various levels of elevation across Los Alamos there’s plenty of wildlife to enjoy from mule deer to  bobcats. For both young and older residents there are plenty of walks and hikes to enjoy as well as a summer festival.

3. Douglas, Colorado

Douglas, Colorado ranks the third best place to buy a forever home in the USA

With average house prices falling in between the price of Teton and Los Alamos, at $493,500 this location must be considered for a forever home.

Schools in Douglas are considered to be on par with those of Teton and the average earnings of residents is the highest of the three counties at $78,980.

No matter in which state you are looking to find your forever home there are plenty of counties to consider. Plus, house prices vary hugely, meaning there’s something for everyone.

table containing best places in USA to buy

Methodology and sources

About Claire Flynn

View Claire Flynn's full biography here or visit the money.co.uk press centre for our latest news.