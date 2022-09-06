For both the UK and US a series of criteria were analysed and ranked to determine the Forever Home Hotspots. The criterion takes into consideration families and retirement to ensure each forever hotspot is fit for these stages of life. The methodology for both the UK and the US was split into two steps, outlined below (the data used was the latest available).

UK The research focused on the areas of the UK that score an average of 7.7 and above on the 2020-2021 personal-wellbeing criteria map from the Office of National Statistics (ONS). Only these high-scoring areas were researched further.

The research then analysed each UK area on the following factors:

Crime rate: When determining the crime rate for the remaining locations ONS sources for England and Wales, gov.scot for Scotland and crimerate.co.uk/northernireland for Northern Ireland were used (2022 rates are at Community Safety Partnership Level, in some cases, this isn't the same as Local Authority. Crime rate data used excludes fraud).

Average house price: To discover average house prices and average % of change over 10 years (June 2012 to May 2022) landregistry.data, was used. When looking at % of change over 10 years the monthly % of increase for each month over 10 years was noted to determine the average % increase overall. House prices were ranked in descending order as this would indicate high demand and a valuable area.

Energy prices: Using the 2021 annual domestic energy price statistics per UK region each local authority was assigned an associated region to determine the average energy price for people in that area.

Life expectancy: To determine the average life expectancy per local authority the latest data from the ONS from 2018 to 2020 was used.

Weekly Earnings: ONS data and NINIS data for Northern Ireland from 2021 for average weekly earnings were used for the final factor.

All of the above factors were given a normalised score out of ten for each factor, before taking an average of these scores for the overall rankings.

USA

To identify the states and counties with the best health rankings the 2022 County Health Rankings were used. The counties with the highest health ranking were then analysed on the following factors. Each factor was then given a normalised score out of ten and taking an average of these scores to reveal the US Forever Home Hotspots.

Crime rate: To identify total violent crimes within each county details were taken from the 2022 County Health Rankings which used 2014 & 2016 statistics for the number of violent crimes per 100,000 population, from the Uniform Crime Reporting - FBI. The same source was also used to identify life expectancy per county from 2018 to 2020, this research was undertaken by National Center for Health Statistics - Mortality Files.

School rating: For public schools, the 2022 rating from Niche for each county was converted from letters into figures eg A+=1 A=1.5 (lowest figure equals the highest rank) converting into figures ensured the data could compare against the rest of the data to uncover the overall rankings. The same source was also used to reveal the average house price per county.

Average house prices: When revealing how the average house price has changed over 5 years the website Zillow was used. The value of a property in June 2017 and the value of a property in June 2022 for each county were taken and then the % of the difference was revealed. House prices were ranked in descending order as this would indicate high demand and a valuable area.

Energy prices: For average energy prices, the average residential price per kWh in each county or nearest city/state was accessed from the website findenergy.com, which shares 2020 data.