With remote working now commonplace across a swathe of industries, from teaching to tech, it’s easier than ever to move to a new city to take up a new job - or simply relocate your old one. If you're thinking of relocating, make sure to compare mortgages before buying a new home to ensure you get the best deal. However, your career prospects aren’t entirely divorced from where you live and not everyone can work remotely all the time. So, when taking into account the number of jobs available and average earnings, which are the best major cities to consider relocating to? The UK towns and cities with the most job opportunities

1. Reading, Berkshire Job listings on Indeed: 3,945 Listings per 100,000 people: 2,460 The place with the most job opportunities per person is Reading, where there are currently just under 2,500 job listings per 100,000 people. Reading is one of the largest towns in the UK yet to be granted city status, and its proximity to London makes it a popular place for commuters to live. 2. Manchester, Greater Manchester Job listings on Indeed: 13,299 Listings per 100,000 people: 2,393 Arguably the second biggest city in England, Manchester, takes second place overall for job listings. While Manchester is much bigger than Reading, the number of jobs on offer is higher still, with just under 2,400 per 100,000 people. Manchester is a major Northern city and has seen large amounts of investment since the turn of the millennium. This has brought with it a large growth in the number of job opportunities as firms relocate or choose it to start up in, and attracted lots of people to the city in recent years. 3. Bristol, City of Bristol Job listings on Indeed: 11,041 Listings per 100,000 people: 2,370 Another of the country’s major cities comes in third place, with Bristol having 2,370 job openings per 100,000 people. Bristol’s economy is built on the creative media, electronics and aerospace industries, with its city-centre docklands area being regenerated and becoming a hub for businesses.

Rank City County Population Job listings on Indeed Listings per 100,000 people 1 Reading Berkshire 160,337 3,945 2,460 2 Manchester Greater Manchester 555,741 13,299 2,393 3 Bristol City of Bristol 465,866 11,041 2,370 4 Norwich Norfolk 142,177 3,024 2,127 5 Nottingham Nottinghamshire 337,098 6,174 1,832 6 Southampton Hampshire 252,872 3,994 1,579 7 Newcastle upon Tyne Tyne and Wear 306,824 4,180 1,362 8 Northampton Northamptonshire 230,070 2,875 1,250 9 Edinburgh City of Edinburgh 527,620 6,472 1,227 10 Derby Derbyshire 256,814 3,129 1,218 11 Glasgow Glasgow City 635,640 7,016 1,104 12 Leicester Leicestershire 354,036 3,904 1,103 13 Cardiff Cardiff 369,202 3,918 1,061 14 Belfast County Antrim 342,560 3,597 1,050 15 Leeds West Yorkshire 798,786 8,375 1,048

The US cities with the most job opportunities

1. Boston, Massachusetts Job listings on Indeed: 45,150 Listings per 100,000 people: 6,682 In the US, the city that has the most current job openings per person is Boston, with 6,682 per 100,000 people. Boston has a rich history, but it remains a very important city today. Many people move here to work in the realm of scientific research, with lots of leading colleges and universities in the wider Boston area. The city is also considered to be a global pioneer for innovation and entrepreneurship, with a large number of startups. 2. Washington, District of Columbia Job listings on Indeed: 42,973 Listings per 100,000 people: 6,232 In second place is the nation’s capital, Washington, DC, with over 6,200 job listings per 100,000 people. As the home of the US government, many people move to DC to work in the public sector. It’s estimated that roughly a quarter of employees in the city work for a federal government agency. 3. Seattle, Washington Job listings on Indeed: 42,678 Listings per 100,000 people: 5,791 The city with the third-highest proportion of job openings is Seattle, Washington, with 5,791 per 100,000 people. Since the 1980s, Seattle has become a major technology centre, with Microsoft and Amazon both being founded here. This boom had led to thousands moving here for work, with the population increasing by almost 50,000 during the 1990s.

Rank City State Population Job listings on Indeed Listings per 100,000 people 1 Boston Massachusetts 675,647 45,150 6,682 2 Washington, DC District of Columbia 689,545 42,973 6,232 3 Seattle Washington 737,015 42,678 5,791 4 Austin Texas 1,028,225 58,762 5,715 5 Las Vegas Nevada 641,903 35,268 5,494 6 Denver Colorado 715,522 35,531 4,966 7 Nashville Tennessee 689,447 33,772 4,898 8 Charlotte North Carolina 874,579 42,562 4,867 9 San Francisco California 873,965 39,975 4,574 10 Dallas Texas 1,348,886 61,690 4,573 11 Baltimore Maryland 585,708 26,612 4,544 12 Portland Oregon 652,503 28,814 4,416 13 Indianapolis Indiana 887,642 38,135 4,296 14 Louisville Kentucky 633,045 26,253 4,147 15 Columbus Ohio 905,748 34,794 3,841

The best UK towns and cities to move to by industry Best cities for job opportunities

When we look at the opportunities across ten different industries, we once again see that Reading has the most openings in six of these industries. Manchester was the top city for two industries, marketing and HR, having seen a big increase in people moving for work in these industries recently. Norwich was another city that was a large concentration of jobs in a couple of industries, healthcare and nursing.

Industry Town/city Job listings on Indeed Listings per 100,000 people Accountancy Reading 276 172 Construction Reading 444 277 Customer service Reading 2,318 417 Engineering Reading 632 394 Healthcare Norwich 880 619 HR Manchester 365 66 IT Reading 156 97 Marketing Manchester 667 120 Nursing Norwich 312 219 Teaching Reading 114 71

Best cities for salaries

When it comes to average salaries, it’s probably not surprising to see that London is the highest-earning city for four out of ten industries. However, there were a number of industries where the highest-earning city was outside the capital. Three of these were in Aberdeen, which is the highest-earning city for marketing, teaching and engineering, and well known for its seaport and oil industry.

Industry Town/city Average salary Accountancy London £37,579 Construction London £44,652 Customer service London £23,158 Engineering Aberdeen £44,552 Healthcare Edinburgh £39,901 HR London £39,373 IT Bournemouth £49,650 Marketing Aberdeen £67,449 Nursing Plymouth £38,574 Teaching Aberdeen £36,086

The best US cities to move to by industry Best cities for job opportunities

In the USA, Boston is the city with the most job listings for a number of industries, including accountancy, HR, marketing and nursing. While Boston is a notable city historically, it remains an important one to this day, considered to be a global pioneer for innovation and entrepreneurship. Other cities that had the most openings include Las Vegas for customer service, with many being employed by the city’s casinos and hotels. Austin was the city with the highest number of engineering vacancies. A steady stream of graduates from the engineering programs at the University of Texas at Austin helps to fuel the local engineering sector here.

Industry City Job listings on Indeed Listings per 100,000 people Accountancy Boston 1,577 584 Construction Denver 2,791 390 Customer service Las Vegas 1,755 273 Engineering Austin 4,086 397 Healthcare Baltimore 10,096 1,724 HR Boston 1,598 584 IT Seattle 8,159 1,107 Marketing Boston 3,943 584 Nursing Boston 3,770 584 Teaching Las Vegas 1,312 204

Best cities for salaries

When it comes to earnings in different sectors across the USA, there’s a clear geographic trend, with all of the top-earning cities being found in California. San Jose was the top-earning city for six of these industries, with the city known for being one of the country’s most affluent. It’s also the home of Silicon Valley, with thousands moving there to work for high tech companies such as eBay, Cisco Systems, PayPal and more. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the other two cities that offered the best wages in certain industries. San Francisco is the best city for construction, engineering and healthcare, while LA came out best for marketing salaries.

Industry City Average salary Accountancy San Jose 98,858 Construction San Francisco 86,311 Customer service San Jose 48,731 Engineering San Francisco 135,374 Healthcare San Francisco 99,459 HR San Jose 84,973 IT San Jose 89,655 Marketing Los Angeles 118,189 Nursing San Jose 112,930 Teacher San Jose 66,332

FAQ's What to do when moving house There’s a lot to remember when moving house and it can be easy to forget things amongst the excitement and stress. While this isn’t an exhaustive list, here are some things that you might need to do when moving: Confirm the moving date in writing

Contact your utility providers

Arrange for a removal service (if required)

Give your landlord notice if you’re renting

Update your address details with places such as your doctor, dentist, bank etc.

What to do about Council Tax when moving house? When you move, you'll need to inform your local council, who will send a final bill for your old address. They will also send a new annual bill for your new address. If you're staying within the same local authority area, then you should be able to update your direct debit details and let the council know your new address. If you are moving to a new local authority, make sure to cancel your Council Tax when moving house so you don't end up paying unnecessarily. You can use GOV.UK to find your new council and set up a new Council Tax account. Let the council know that you're moving a month before your moving date to ensure you don't pay tax while not living at the property. How long does it take to move house once an offer is accepted in the UK? There's no set timescale for moving house once you've had an offer accepted. Each move has its own unique circumstances and challenges, with some going much smoother than others. As a rough idea, once your offer has been accepted, it usually takes around six weeks before the deal is completed and you're moved in. However, if you need to find a buyer for your own property then this can obviously take longer. How to pack for moving house Packing up all of your possessions is no easy feat, so how can you make it all run a little bit smoother? Firstly, make sure to start early with the rooms and things that you use the least often, to minimise disruption to your daily life. It's also a prime opportunity to declutter and get rid of some of the things that you don't need or donate them to charity. Another invaluable tip is to roll your clothes rather than folding them, which helps to save space and is much easier to do. Who to inform when moving house When moving house, there are a lot of people that you need to inform. As well as your friends and family, here are a few people and organisations that you should inform about the move: your employer, Inland Revenue, National Insurance, your council's tax office, internet provider, landline phone provider, TV licensing, DVLA, insurance providers, schools, dentist, doctor, bank, utilities providers, and Royal Mail.

Inland Revenue

National Insurance

Your council’s tax office

Internet provider

Landline phone provider

TV licensing

DVLA

Insurance providers

Schools

Dentist

Doctor

Bank

Utilities providers

Royal Mail