The World of Wine Report

Wine exports:

Information is presented using the UN Comtrade API.

For 25 year averages, we used all available data for each country.

Wine consumption:

Data was sourced from the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (https://www.oiv.int/public/medias/7909/oiv-state-of-the-world-vitivinicultural-sector-in-2020.pdf).

For bottles of wine per country consumed in 2020, we converted the OIV data to 75 cl bottles.

For the number of bottles consumed per person, we requested data from the OIV on consumption per capita between 2000 and 2020.

Please note consumption per capita uses the unit l/capita (+15) and is calculated based on the United Nations population database of persons aged 15 years and older

We then converted consumption in litres per capita to consumption of 75cl bottles per capita.

To calculate the number of bottles consumed per week, we divided the yearly consumption per capita by 52.

We used the same calculations to work out the difference in wine consumption per person between 2000 and 2020.

The most searched for wine around the world:

We created a seedlist of wine types using:

Using a list of the biggest wine consumers globally from OIV, we translated the wine types into local languages checking that the translated versions matched the Google search results.

We then used Google Adwords to collect the search volume data for 2020 and summed these to get a yearly total.

Please note, search volumes for China were not collected due to limited Google data.

Alternative wine searches:

We created a list of alternative wine searches and translated these into the local languages.

We collected data from 2018 and compared this with 2020. We summed the total number of searches for each term in 2018 and in 2020, and calculated the percentage change to work out how interest is changing.

Sources:

Vineyards

Data was sourced from the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (https://www.oiv.int/public/medias/7909/oiv-state-of-the-world-vitivinicultural-sector-in-2020.pdf).

We then compared this with the latest reported Land Data in sq. km from the World Bank to reveal which country dedicates the largest percentage of its land to vineyards.

Please note vineyard coverage relates to vines for all purposes (wine and juices, table grapes and raisins), including young vines not yet in production.

Picturesque Vineyards

International: We created a seedlist of the 50 top vineyards in the world from: https://www.worldsbestvineyards.com/top-50/.

We ran the list of vineyards through instagram, collecting the number of hashtags for that name i.e #craggyrange. For locations where the results were majority wine bottles as opposed to the vineyard location, these were removed. For these locations, we also checked hashtags including [name]+vineyard and [name]+vineyard and noted the number of hashtags.

Data collected on 20/07/21

UK: We scraped https://www.gbvg.uk/ to get a seedlist of 718 UK vineyards. We ran the list of vineyards through instagram, collecting the number of hashtags.

Data collected on 15/07/21

Wine facts sources:

Wine auctions:

We scraped the results page of Sotherby’s previous wine auctions between November 2004 and July 2021 to collect a list of Auction names and total value.

We then converted the amount into GBP, USD, EUR and HKD using poundsterlinglive.com and ecb.europa.eu to estimate the value at the time of sale. We removed auctions which were not primarily selling wine or were for spirits.

Wine investments:

We requested data from Liv-ex on the best performing wines year-on-year in the Liv-ex 1000.

The prices given are for Liv-ex Market Prices (12x75cl cases).

Investment wine value sources:

