The most beautiful five-star hotels around the world

There are so many hotels worthy of their five-star status, but which have drawn so many admiring glances for their beauty they’ve been Instagrammed the most?
If you are after a life of luxury, then checking into a five-star hotel is a great way to get your slice of it. Whether you are a fan of stunning architecture, world-class service or fine dining, there are plenty of luxurious hotels on every continent waiting to impress you.

Our personal finance experts were curious to discover which hotel is actually the most admired in the world; so turned to Instagram to check. Analysing more than nine million Instagram hashtags associated with the world’s most Insta-worthy accommodation, they crowned the hotel with the most photos as the most beautiful in the world. 

The world’s most beautiful five-star hotels

Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is officially money.co.uk’s most beautiful five-star hotel on the planet; though its official rating is a five-star, it is widely known as a seven-star hotel thanks to its extravagance. Not only will you be provided with a pillow menu (consisting of nine options) when you check in, but you will also be offered Rolls Royce chauffeur service and be surrounded by gold leaf walls. These opulent touches paired with the building being shaped like the sail of an Arabian dhow, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has been shared on Instagram 2,428,501 times. 

Soneva Jani is the second-most beautiful on the list with 415,461 hashtags on Instagram. The wellness retreat in the Maldives earned their Insta-famous status for their villas that look as if they are floating on the water, as travellers admire the idyllic setting. 

Most of the rest of the top 10 list is made up of hotels located in the United States; Bellagio (which is on the Las Vegas strip) in third place. The Plaza in New York is fourth with 160,237 Instagram hashtags, followed by California’s Beverly Hills Hotel in fifth. Hawaii’s ocean-front accommodation, Halekulani, is the sixth most beautiful in the world. 

Top 20 most beautiful five-star hotels in the world

RankHotel NameLocationInstagram #s
1Burj Al Arab JumeirahDubai, UAE2,428,501
2Soneva JaniMaldives415,461
3BellagioNevada, USA161,088
4The Plaza, New YorkNew York, USA160,237
5Beverly Hills HotelCalifornia, USA127,297
6HalekulaniHawaii, USA93,179
7Claridges HotelLondon, England76,555
8The Ritz ParisParis, France74,864
9NiyamaMaldives69,595
10W BarcelonaBarcelona, Spain68,680
11Villa CimbroneRavello, Italy61,191
12Palace Hotel TokyoTokyo, Japan59,738
13Excellence El CarmenDominican Republic55,889
14Celtic Manor ResortNewport, Wales54,795
15La MamouniaMarrakesh, Morocco52,152
16The DorchesterLondon, England44,454
17Palazzo Versace DubaiDubai, UAE43,615
18Palazzo VersaceGold Coast, Australia43,015
19The SavoyLondon, England41,787
201 Hotel South BeachFlorida, USA39,508

Europe’s most beautiful five-star hotels

Looking at the five-star stays on offer in Europe, the analysis revealed that the UK is home to 11 of the top 20 most beautiful hotels on the continent. Best placed is Claridge’s in London, which is often described as an "annexe to Buckingham Palace" as it has a strong relationship with royal family members spanning back to the 1800s. 

Next is The Ritz in Paris with 74,864 uses of their Instagram hashtag, which is a firm-favourite for royalty, heads of state and modern-day celebrities. Located in the prestigious region of Vendôme, it is within walking distance of jewellers and designer stores to make your stay even more luxurious. Third on the list is W Barcelona, which sits on the beachfront and offers guests fantastic views of the Spanish city. 

Other British hotels to feature in the top 20 include Celtic Manor Resort in South Wales, which is a hotel that prides itself on celebrating its Celtic roots and has nearly 55,000 uses of the hashtag on Instagram. It is closely followed by two London venues; including The Dorchester (based in the iconic Mayfair area of the UK’s capital) with 44,454 hashtags on Instagram, and The Savoy is the seventh most beautiful five-star hotel in Europe with 41,787 hashtags. 

Grosvenor House, also based in London, is just outside the top 10 list in 11th place, whilst Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire is the 13th most beautiful luxury hotel, and The Langham in London is 14th. Rounding off the top 20 are all London-based accommodations; The Ritz is 16th with 30,094 hashtags, the Ham Yard Hotel closely follows with 28,253 hashtags, The Connaught is 18th on the list, and Shangri-La at The Shard is 19th. 

Top 20 most beautiful hotels in Europe

RankHotel NameLocationInstagram #s
1Claridges HotelLondon, England76,555
2The Ritz ParisParis, France74,864
3W BarcelonaBarcelona, Spain68,680
4Villa CimbroneRavello, Italy61,191
5Celtic Manor ResortNewport, Wales54,795
6The DorchesterLondon, England44,454
7The SavoyLondon, England41,787
8Cavo TagooMykonos, Greece38,848
9Mardan PalaceAntalya, Turkey37,874
10Ashford CastleGalway, Ireland37,115
11Grosvenor HouseLondon, England36,350
12Borgo EgnaziaPuglia, Italy35,713
13Cliveden HouseMaidenhead, England32,118
14The Langham, LondonLondon, England30,784
15Majestic HotelBarcelona, Spain30,534
16The Ritz LondonLondon, England30,094
17Ham Yard HotelLondon, England28,253
18The ConnaughtLondon, England21,821
19Shangri-La at The ShardLondon, England21,019
20Hôtel de Paris Monte-CarloMonte-Carlo, Monaco20,554

Asia’s most beautiful five-star hotels

The Maldives claim the top two positions on the list of Asia’s most beautiful five-star hotels with Soneva Jani (the second-most beautiful hotel in the world) in first position and Niyama (the hotel with the world’s first underwater nightclub) in second with 69,595 Instagram hashtags. 

Claiming the third and fourth positions are two Japanese hotels; Palace Hotel Tokyo  - famed for its incomparable views of the city and sitting directly opposite the Imperial Palace gardens - is third, whilst Mandarin Oriental Tokyo is next with 34,168 uses of the hotel’s hashtag on Instagram. Finishing off the top five list is Cocoon Maldives which can only be accessed by a 30-minute seaplane ride, to make it feel even more luxurious. 

Top 20 most beautiful hotels in Asia

RankHotel NameLocationInstagram #s
1Soneva JaniMaldives415,461
2NiyamaMaldives69,595
3Palace Hotel TokyoTokyo, Japan59,738
4Mandarin Oriental TokyoTokyo, Japan34,168
5Cocoon MaldivesMaldives31,552
6Taj Lake PalaceUdaipur, India28,506
7Fullerton Bay HotelSingapore26,649
8Conrad BaliNusa Dua, Bali26,016
9The Dhara Dhevi Chiang MaiChiang Mai, Thailand25,481
10Mandarin Oriental, BangkokBangkok, Thailand24,806
11Pangkor Laut ResortPangkor Laut, Malaysia23,353
12The Edge BaliUluwatu, Bali22,700
13The Mulia BaliNusa Dua, Bali22,418
14W Hong KongHong Kong21,493
15St. Regis BaliNusa Dua, Bali20,551
16Crimson Resort and Spa MactanMactan, The Philippines20,523
17W SingaporeSingapore18,667
18The Peninsula TokyoTokyo, Japan17,410
19One ElevenSeminyak, Indonesia16,221
20The Upper HouseHong Kong16,088

North and Central America’s most beautiful five-star hotels

The top spot for North and Central America’s most beautiful five-star hotel is Las Vegas’ Bellagio with 161,088 hashtags. Inspired by European villages and with epic views of the Bellagio Fountain, it is considered one of the most iconic hotels in Nevada. 

The Plaza in New York is second on the list with over 160,200 hashtags. Whilst ‘the Pink Palace’ (Beverly Hills Hotel) in third position; not only is it a popular choice for Hollywood films but also for Hollywood stars - Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton actually lived in one of the bungalows, which can be booked today for the small sum of $9,000 a night! 

The fourth most beautiful five-star hotel is Halekulani in Hawaii. It has 93,179 hashtags on Instagram with guests snapping views of the stunning interiors and breathtaking luxury views of the Waikiki oceanfront. Completing the top five is the Dominican Republic’s Excellence El Carman with nearly 56,000 Instagram hashtags. 

Top 20 beautiful hotels in North and Central America 

RankHotel NameLocationInstagram #'s
1BellagioLas Vegas, Nevada161,088
2The Plaza, New YorkNew York, New York160,237
3Beverly Hills HotelLos Angeles, California127,297
4HalekulaniHonolulu, Hawaii93,179
5Excellence El CarmenDominican Republic55,889
61 Hotel South BeachMiami, Florida39,508
7Sandals BarbadosBarbados30,036
8The BroadmoorColorado Springs, Colorado27,178
9Finest Playa MujeresCancun, Mexico23,148
10Sandals Royal BahamianNassau, Bahamas23,041
11Sandals Royal CaribbeanJamaica21,988
12Sandals Emerald Bay Great ExumaBahamas18,674
13Rosewood MayakobaPlaya del Carmen, Mexico18,383
14Hyatt Zilara Rose HallJamaica18,277
15The Breakers Palm BeachPalm Beach, Florida17,269
16Fairmont Pacific RimVancouver, Canada15,772
17Sandals Grande AntiguaAntigua and Barbuda15,197
18Mandarin OrientalMiami, Florida15,115
19Shutters On The BeachSanta Monica, California14,718
20Secrets The Vine CancunCancun, Mexico14,528

South America’s most beautiful five-star hotels

Looking at South America, half of the top 10 most beautiful five-star hotels are located in Brazil, including the top two; Palácio Tangará has 25,112 Instagram hashtags and Belmond Copacabana Palace has 22,330 hashtags. Taking the bronze prize is Palacio Duhau in Argentina, located in the traditional neighbourhood of Recoleta and set in a Neoclassical palace adorned with marble bathrooms and crystal chandeliers. 

The other Brazilian hotels to feature in the top 10 are Belmond Hotel das Cataratas in seventh position, Ocean Palace Beach Resort (offering their guests incredible sea views of the South Atlantic Ocean) in eighth, and Villas de Trancoso in ninth with 4,122 hashtags.

The only Chile-based accommodation to feature on the list is W Santiago, claiming the fifth position with nearly 8,000 Instagram hashtags. 

Top 10 beautiful hotels in South America 

RankHotel NameLocationInstagram #'s
1Palácio TangaráSão Paulo, Brazil25,112
2Belmond Copacabana PalaceRio de Janeiro, Brazil22,330
3Palacio DuhauBuenos Aires, Argentina10,381
4Llao Llao HotelRío Negro, Argentina8,035
5W SantiagoSantiago, Chile7,997
6Alvear Palace HotelBuenos Aires, Argentina7,934
7Belmond Hotel das CataratasIguassu Falls, Brazil6,321
8Ocean Palace Beach ResortNatal, Brazil5,091
9Villas de TrancosoBahia, Brazil4,122
10Belmond Miraflores ParkLima, Peru3,515

Oceania’s most beautiful five-star hotels

Palazzo Versace is the most beautiful five-star hotel in Oceania; most famous for housing the cast of UK TV show I’m A Celebrity, the hotel is based on the Gold Coast and is just 3km to the north of Surfers Paradise. Although its location is extremely appealing, it’s the interior of the hotel that is most impressive, as it is all gold everything.

Overlooking Darling Harbour in Pyrmont is The Star, which claims second place on the top 10 list with 23,511 Instagram hashtags, followed by the St. Regis Bora Bora which has accumulated 22,506 snapshots of its stunning tropical views. 

Other Australian hotels to feature amongst the most beautiful include The Shangri-La Sydney, which boasts the perfect location in the historic Rocks district in the heart of the city, giving exceptional views of Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House. Further down the list is Park Hyatt Sydney at seventh place with 11,839 hashtags, followed by QT Gold Coast in eighth place, whilst The Langham in Melbourne completes the top 10 list. 

Top 10 most beautiful hotels In Oceania 

RankHotel NameLocationInstagram #'s
1Palazzo VersaceGold Coast, Australia43,015
2The StarSydney, Australia23,511
3St. Regis Bora BoraBora Bora, French Polynesia22,506
4The Shangri-La, SydneySydney, Australia13,437
5Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and SpaMoorea-Maiao, French Polynesia12,524
6Conrad Bora Bora NuiBora Bora, French Polynesia12,321
7Park Hyatt SydneySydney, Australia11,839
8QT Gold CoastGold Coast, Australia11,441
9InterContinental Bora BoraBora Bora, French Polynesia7,174
10The Langham, MelbourneMelbourne, Australia6,610

Middle East’s most beautiful five-star hotels

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is not only the most beautiful hotel in the Middle East but also the world, with a huge 2,428,501 Instagram hashtags. Thanks to its unique shape and incredible opulence, you can see why so many tourists would want to share their visits on social media. 

Palazzo Versace Dubai is second on the list, then Jumeirah Al Naseem with 28,487 Instagram hashtags, followed by Taj Dubai in fourth and Park Hyatt Dubai in fifth. The only hotels in the top 10 that are outside of Dubai are Abu Dhabi’s St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort (which offers a stunning beachfront as well as a lush golf course) and Oman’s Al Bustan Palace in eighth and ninth place respectively.

Top 10 most beautiful hotels in Middle East 

RankHotel NameLocationInstagram #'s
1Burj Al Arab JumeirahDubai, UAE2,428,501
2Palazzo Versace DubaiDubai, UAE43,615
3Jumeirah Al NaseemDubai, UAE28,487
4Taj DubaiDubai, UAE23,510
5Park Hyatt DubaiDubai, UAE14,710
6Le Royal Meridien Beach ResortDubai, UAE14,125
7Waldorf Astoria DubaiDubai, UAE11,982
8St. Regis Saadiyat Island ResortAbu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi9,351
9Al Bustan PalaceMuscat, Oman9,097
10W Dubai - The PalmDubai, Abu Dhabi8,919

Africa’s most beautiful five-star hotels

In Africa, it is La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco taking the top spot as the most beautiful hotel on its continent. It has 52,152 Instagram posts capturing the vibrant decor and extravagant finishing touches that celebrate everything about Marrakech. 

Mauritius takes the next two spots with LUX Le Morne (second) and LUX Grand Gaube (third), as well as the seventh and eighth spots with hotels Sugar Beach Golf & Spa Resort and Constance Belle Mare Plage. 

Top 10 most beautiful hotels in Africa

RankHotel NameLocationInstagram #'s
1La MamouniaMarrakech, Morocco52,152
2LUX* Le MorneLe Morne, Mauritius16,204
3LUX* Grand GaubeGrand Gaube, Mauritius13,580
4La BadiraHammamet, Tunisia8,065
5Barceló Tiran SharmSharm El Sheikh, Egypt6,635
6Angama MaraMaasai Mara, Kenya6,339
7Sugar Beach Golf & Spa ResortFlic-en-Flac, Mauritius6,211
8Constance Belle Mare PlagePlage, Mauritius5,804
9Mandarin Oriental MarrakechMarrakech, Morocco5,780
10Fairmont Nile CityCairo, Egypt4,985

