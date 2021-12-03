There are plenty of benefits to credit card spending, particularly if you use them appropriately and understand your payment terms.

One big upside is that you get much stronger consumer protection if you pay on a credit card than with any other type of payment. This is because of something called Section 75, which is part of the Consumer Credit Act.

In a nutshell, Section 75 means that you can get a refund from your credit card provider when something goes wrong. You’re covered for items that cost between £100 and £30,000, and you only need to put part of the costs on your card to get the protection for the whole spend.

This refund could be for something as simple as an item not being as described or getting damaged in delivery, but you’re also covered if the provider goes bust. If you need to make a Section 75 claim – Citizens Advice have template letters you can use.

Other benefits of credit cards include rewards, such as airmiles, cashback or points. While these can be nice add-ons, typically you need huge numbers of points to get cash back – giving you a low rate of return.

If you always pay all your credit card spending off in full each month, then rewards are great and essentially bonus money.

But if you think you might not be able to pay your full balance, then rewards will usually cost you more than you earn and instead you should prioritise finding 0% or low-interest deals.

0% purchase deals can also be a great way to spread the cost of a big-ticket item, such as emergency boiler replacement. To use these effectively you need to check how many months you get interest free and how much you therefore need to pay off each month to clear your debt.

For instance, if you needed to spend £1,000 and had a 20-month interest-free period, monthly payments of £50 would clear what you owe before the offer ran out. Be warned, if you haven’t paid off in full by the end of the offer period you’ll be switched to a much higher rate.

One other benefit of credit card use is that when used correctly they can help you build your credit rating. If you pay off your credit each month and only use a small proportion of your credit limit, you show your lenders that you can borrow responsibly, which means you’re more likely to get good deals on other products such as mortgages and loans.

You may also be able to use a balance transfer card to tackle other debts more effectively. This allows you to transfer money owed to one card, giving you a 0% period. During this time, you will be able to make sure that all your money is actually paying off your debt rather than interest.

Shop around carefully, as different cards offer different periods, and some will charge a percentage fee of the total amount you want to transfer.