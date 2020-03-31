It’s National Price Hike Day and things just got almost £6 billion more expensive for the UK

It is National Price Hike Day in the UK on 1 April – and the cost of living is set to spiral upwards by £206 this year for every UK household.

Brits are set to be hit with a raft of inflation-busting price hikes on Thursday. According to the data, each household will have to find extra cash over the next 12 months to cover the increased costs of standard bills across the UK.

And in real terms, that means an eye-watering £5.95 billion in extra costs over the next 12 months across the 27.6 million households in the UK.