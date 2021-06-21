Princess homes reimagined

What would our favourite Disney princess' homes look like if you took away the magic and handed them a mortgage? This might not be something that keeps you up at night, but it’s certainly something we’ve thought about. So we decided to imagine the homes and interior stylings of some of our favourite princesses, and we have got some serious interior design envy. Ariel - The Little Mermaid An underwater paradise with a fun and colourful vibe

As Sebastian says, life is better under the sea! Naturally, Ariel would need an underwater pad so she can feel right at home when she catches 40 winks. We’re sure her home would be filled with gadgets and gizmos aplenty, and even whosits and whatsits galore, with her collection of treasures taking pride of place next to her bed. What better way to fall asleep than in her very own little clamshell where she’s the pearl at the centre? Complete with a scalloped armchair to relax in while she watches her ocean friends swim by, this is the perfect pad for our favourite aquatic princess.

Aurora - Sleeping Beauty Pink and girly with plenty of sleepy soft furnishings

The sleepiest princess of all needs somewhere to lay her head in style, and this blush bedroom is the perfect place. With a four-poster bed to provide the ultimate night’s sleep, Aurora can certainly relax, although the alarm clock on her bedside table should wake her up bright and early! Her room features everything a Disney princess needs, from the pink ball gown to the poster of her prince charming above the bed. The large window lets in plenty of natural light to help her wake up in the morning while providing incredible views. Elsa - Frozen Cool and tranquil with awe-inspiring mountain views

The Queen of cool needs somewhere stylish to get a little peace and quiet, and this icy abode with a spectacular view is the perfect place. Her minimalist style and decor provide a tranquil retreat where she can escape from the pressures of her royal duties, whilst enjoying the mountain views of her kingdom. With icy blue floors and cool white furnishings, the decor suits Elsa down to a tee. Her home even features a grand piano where she can get in touch with her musical side and join in with the haunting siren songs. Jasmine - Aladdin A plush and luxurious boudoir fit for a princess

Jasmine is used to living in the lap of luxury, so it’s only right that she should have a luxurious bedroom with all the finest furnishings. With rich colours and heaps of soft fabrics such as silk, there is something truly regal about this room. Featuring breathtaking views out over Agrabah, Jasmine can keep a watchful eye on her kingdom from her lavish boudoir. As she settles down for the night, her feline friend, Rajah, can curl up in his own cosy and stylish bed on top of a magical-looking carpet. Snow White - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs A rustic woodland cabin with plenty of space for friends

The original homemaker, Snow White knows how to make her home truly cosy, and this woodland cabin looks like the perfect place for this princess and her seven friends to call home. With seven small beds and a cosy double, there’s plenty of room for Snow, Dopey, Grumpy and all the other dwarfs. Combining a natural rustic feel with just a touch of palace luxury, Snow White has the ideal hideaway in the forest to keep her hidden from the Evil Queen and her huntsman.

If you're a first time buyer or looking to move house or remortgage, we can help you find the best mortgage deal to suit your needs. Compare mortgages