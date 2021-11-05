<Virgin Money travel credit card review (21.9%)

Virgin Money Travel Credit Card review: who is it best for?

If you’re looking for a credit card that could save you cash on your holiday spending, the Virgin Money Travel credit card has a lot to offer.

As well as helping you to side-step annoying foreign transaction fees every time you make a purchase abroad, there’s also no interest to pay on your spending for nine months. That means you’ll have nine months of time to pay back those holiday purchases without worrying about the interest building up.

Because it's from Virgin, it offers access to deals from across the Virgin group as well as cashback from some Virgin brands via the app, so that might be a consideration if you access Virgin services.

But be careful: make sure you pay off your balance within those nine months, otherwise you’ll start paying interest at a rate of 21.9% pa. It’s also best to avoid withdrawing cash on your credit card as you’ll pay a fee of 3%, plus a higher rate of interest from the moment you withdraw your money (even if you clear your balance that month).