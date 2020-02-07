By analysing job adverts from both 2020 and 2019, the personal finance experts at money.co.uk can reveal which degrees are the most in-demand by employers and how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the number of job vacancies.

Choosing a degree subject to study at university can be one of the most difficult and important educational decisions. With tuition fees in England costing up to £9,250 per year, many students will often see their degree as both a qualification and an investment in their future job prospects.

Working in collaboration with the recruitment experts at Check-a-Salary, money.co.uk analysed over 1 million job adverts* to reveal how higher-education qualifications could affect your job prospects.

With almost 77,000 job vacancies listing an ‘engineering degree’ in the job specification in 2020, engineering graduates will be pleased to hear their degree is the most in demand in the UK.

The UK’s second most requested degree is Business. With almost 40,000 job adverts requesting the higher education qualification in 2020, job hunters with this qualification can expect to find a high number of roles looking for their skill set.

The third most requested degree in 2020 was Management, with over 32,500 roles requesting the higher education qualification.

Other highly sought-after degrees in the past year were Design and Marketing, with both of these degrees being requested in over 15,000 job adverts.

Sixteen out of the 25 most in-demand degrees in 2020 were for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects. With significant increases in demand for qualifications in computer engineering and computer science, these may be subject areas worth considering if you’re weighing up your options for university.

Danny Aldridge, Co-Founder of Check-a-Salary commented on the findings:

"The increase in demand for IT and Mathematical related degrees emphasises the importance of the sector to the UK.

"The varying levels of pay depending on degree highlights to school leavers the significance they need to place on their degree choice.

"Studying a STEM subject is likely to lead to higher levels of pay throughout a career."

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected the most in-demand degrees?

The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly had a devastating effect on many businesses and this in turn has had a knock-on effect on the job market.

With the number of jobs available declining during the pandemic, it’s no surprise that we saw a 34% drop in the number of job vacancies requiring a degree in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

Despite engineering degrees being the most requested in 2020, the number of job vacancies requesting the specific qualification decreased 25% on 2019’s numbers.

Mathematics degrees, which were the 25th most requested in 2020, saw a significant 61% decrease on the number of roles requesting the same qualification in 2019.

The data also shows a 57% drop in demand for Nursing degrees in 2020 in comparison to the previous year. Despite the drop in job roles requesting the specific degree, it’s clear that Nursing qualifications are still a top priority for the UK. In August last year, the Department of Health and Social Care announced £172m in funding for thousands more apprentice nurses in England.

It’s not all bad news though, as despite the impact the pandemic has had on the job market, some degrees still continued to increase in demand year-on-year.

Computer Information Systems and Computer Systems Engineering degrees saw 2636% and 3067% increases in demand year-on-year. Information Systems, Computer Systems and Data Science degrees also continued to increase in demand despite the pandemic.

Which degrees have seen the largest increase in demand?